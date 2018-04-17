RiskManagers Partners With Prescription Care Management to Reduce Members Prescription Drug Spend

YOAKUM, Texas, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskManagers.us is proud to announce it has entered an agreement with Prescription Care Management (PCM) for members of the RISKMANAGERS HealthCare Purchasing Coalition.

The PCM Pharmacy Engagement Program delivers non-disruptive risk management strategies reducing prescription drug spend, driving better outcomes for companies and their employees. The RISKMANAGERS- PCM program is an innovative approach to utilization management and does not interfere with current PBM relationships. Assisting physicians in choosing cost-effective alternatives, PCM works closely with RISKMANAGERS members to achieve lower pharmaceutical costs, smarter prescription drug choices and improved benefits.

Bill Rusteberg, Principal of RISKMANAGERS.us, says, "The partnership between PCM and RISKMANAGERS makes sense for our members. Runaway prescription drug costs are having an enormous financial impact these days with no end in sight. The patient and physician engagement strategy that PCM employs is unique in the market, and offers members a proven way to impact their drug spend by lowering costs while improving benefits at the same time. The fact that it is a no-risk offering to our members shows that PCM really stands behind their process. RISKMANAGERS is pleased to include PCM as an important partner for members of our healthcare purchasing coalition."

About RiskManagers.us

RiskManagers.us is a specialty company in the benefits market that, while not an insurance company, works directly with health entities, medical providers, and businesses to identify and develop cost effective benefits packages, emphasizing transparency and fairness in direct reimbursement compensation methods. RiskManagers HealthCare Purchasing Coalition ™ is a high performance health care Management Services Organization founded on a simple proposition: Health care cost can be reduced while maintaining or even improving benefits at the same time through economies of scale in collaboration with like-minded plan sponsors. For more information about the company and its programs, please visit www.riskmanagers.us , 361-293-3271 or email RiskManager@RiskManagers.us.

About Prescription Care Management

Prescription Care Management is a leading independent provider of prescription management services working with plan sponsors in a variety of verticals. PCM provides an additional layer of prescription savings through the .Alternative Prescription System. (A.P.S.). PCM identifies cost-saving opportunities while providing savings to clients and their employees with full transparency. For more information about the company and its programs, please visit www.pcmsavings.com, 1-800-281-7050 or e-mail sales@pcmsavings.com.

