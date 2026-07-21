Riskonnect and Argos Risk® Partner to Bring Continuous Vendor Intelligence into Third-Party Risk Management Workflows

Integration embeds external vendor intelligence directly into Riskonnect, enabling organizations to identify material vendor risk changes as they emerge and act faster

ATLANTA and LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskonnect, the leading provider of software that brings risk under one roof, today announced an integration with Argos Risk, LLC, a leading provider of third-party risk intelligence solutions, that embeds continuous vendor intelligence directly into Riskonnect's third-party risk management workflows. The partnership enables organizations to monitor, assess, and respond to financial, cyber, legal, and reputational risk without leaving the Riskonnect platform, and equips teams with real-time visibility to identify vendor risk faster, act sooner, and make more informed decisions.

Most organizations rely on periodic assessments and manually collected vendor information, which leaves blind spots between reviews since risk conditions can change daily. A single supplier's financial distress or cyber incident can arise suddenly and cascade into operational, compliance, and reputational consequences across the enterprise, yet the intelligence needed to catch vendor changes early is typically disconnected from the workflows used to manage third-party risk. The integration between Riskonnect and Argos Risk closes that gap. Argos Risk's AR Surveillance™ solution continuously monitors vendors and automatically surfaces material changes directly inside Riskonnect, where teams already assess, tier, and remediate third-party risk, equipping teams to identify risks and act faster.

"Third-party risk doesn't stand still, and neither should the systems organizations rely on to manage it. Our integration with AR Surveillance™ helps customers bring continuous vendor intelligence directly into their day-to-day risk workflows, so they can identify changes sooner, make better decisions, and build more resilient programs," said Kathryn Carlson, chief product officer at Riskonnect.

The integration strengthens third-party risk programs and vendor risk decisions by combining internal assessments, workflows, and tiering strategies with external signals across financial, cyber, legal, sanctions, watchlists, and reputational intelligence, giving organizations a more complete and dynamic picture of vendor risk. Customers gain access to intelligence on more than 400 million companies across 200 countries. By connecting vendor intelligence into Riskonnect's broader risk ecosystem, organizations can link third-party risk signals to ERM, resilience, and reporting efforts for a more unified view of enterprise risk.

The partnership also helps organizations align with increasing regulatory expectations for ongoing monitoring and stronger third-party oversight, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, and healthcare.

"Organizations need more than periodic vendor reviews to keep pace with today's risk environment. Dynamic, actionable third-party intelligence is mission critical as companies increasingly depend on outsourced vendors and interconnected networks. By integrating AR Surveillance™ into Riskonnect, we're making it easier for teams to access meaningful vendor intelligence within the workflows they already use to monitor risk, prioritize action, and strengthen third-party oversight," said Lori Frank, chief executive officer at Argos Risk.

To learn more about Riskonnect's third-party risk management solution, visit: https://riskonnect.com/third-party-risk-management-software/

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading provider of software that brings risk under one roof. The technology empowers organizations to anticipate, manage, and respond in real time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise.

More than 2,700 customers across six continents partner with Riskonnect to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 1,500 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To learn more, visit riskonnect.com.

About Argos Risk

With a focus on serving the unique needs of regulated industries and commercial enterprises, Argos Risk stands out as a premier provider of Third-Party Risk Intelligence Solutions. Argos Risk's AR Surveillance™ platform delivers efficient, comprehensive risk mitigation—empowering organizations to manage multi-dimensional risks, strengthen financial health, and ensure compliance with cybersecurity and ESG standards. Trusted by a wide spectrum of organizations, AR Surveillance™ is a proven SaaS solution for robust third-party risk management. For more information, visit www.argosrisk.com.

Riskonnect Contact:

Amanda Coyne

Corporate Ink for Riskonnect

[email protected]

Argos Risk Contact:

Public Relations

Argos Risk, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Riskonnect, Inc.