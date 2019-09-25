RiskPro® Cuts Through the FinTech Crowd with Enhancements

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As regulatory agencies try to see eye-to-eye on what is important to investors and the industry, RiskPro® has been busy setting the new standard for what financial entities really need with powerful new enhancements.

RiskPro®'s cutting edge surveillance and portfolio monitoring provides security to advisory firms that trust their advisors to take on the role of portfolio manager for their clients.

"As an innovative leader in the industry, providing our advisors the very best technology to manage and grow their practices is crucial – and a powerful, best-in-class asset management platform is an essential piece of that offering," says Jennie Devlin, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Cantella & Co., Inc.

RiskPro® CEO Nick Scalzo adds, "We are proud to be able to clearly define minimum and maximum tolerance levels of portfolio risk with a proven mathematical algorithm. RiskPro®, provides broker-dealers and registered investment advisers with Perpetual Suitability™. Perpetual Suitability™ happens organically with our cutting-edge compliance/surveillance technology because every client account is monitored by RiskPro® every single trading day."

About RISKPRO®

RiskPro® was developed by ProTools, LLC, a technology company headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. RiskPro® was designed by financial advisors and built by econometricians to serve as a revolutionary risk profiling and portfolio construction system, which enables financial advisors to improve the client experience. Through RiskPro®, advisors can support their fiduciary responsibilities to provide clients with prudent investment advice. For more information, visit www.riskproadvisor.com.

About Cantella & Co., Inc.

Cantella is a national broker/dealer and RIA headquartered in Boston. Our experienced financial advisors utilize a vast array of wealth management tools to help individuals, families, and business owners develop investment portfolios and strategies to meet their short and long-term goals. Led by an innovative and relationship-driven executive team, we help our clients operate more efficiently and compete more effectively. For more info, visit: www.cantella.com.

PACIFIC FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC

Pacific Financial Group, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is an affiliate of ProTools and the exclusive distributor of RiskPro. Pacific Financial is based in Newport Beach, CA.

