RiskPro® to Reveal Top Advantages at ENV Advisor Summit 2021

"C-Suite Execs, Advisors, and Compliance Teams looking to strengthen their firm's ability to mitigate risk while heightening their appeal to additional top notch investment professionals will want to talk with us," said Jeff Olsen, President of ProTools, LLC, the developer of RiskPro.

RiskPro's founders are financial advisors who understood that perception and misunderstandings were posing a serious threat to the entire industry, especially as markets appear to have a higher level of overall volatility. RiskPro's in-house team of developers built the technology on proprietary algorithms that have withstood the test of time. The underlying algorithms are assessing multiple data points of every security of every client's account, daily.

"Because RiskPro does all of the heavy lifting with its compliance and surveillance technology, it's giving firms the freedom to accomplish more in a much shorter amount of time," Brooks Marston, Chief Revenue Officer.

Broker-Dealers and RIAs utilizing Envestnet now have access to RiskPro's fully integrated software system through the ENV Enterprise Portal.

RiskPro's functionality includes:

Translating and communicating financial portfolio risk while supplying and documenting investor Personal Risk Budgets™.

Guiding financial advisors acting as portfolio manages to construct risk-suitable model portfolios and UMAs.

Monitoring investor accounts daily for early warnings and potential breaches to portfolio risk rules and parameters set by the enterprise.

About RiskPro

RiskPro® is a revolutionary technology platform that provides risk profiling, portfolio construction, and automated account surveillance. Serving as the World's First Virtual Portfolio Strategist, RiskPro evaluates and communicates risk for investors, advisors, and home offices, utilizing a common language that is simple to understand. RiskPro was developed by ProTools, LLC., a RegTech innovator headquartered in Newport Beach, CA. To learn more about how RiskPro enables financial institutions to achieve Perpetual Suitability™, visit www.riskproadvisor.com Follow us on LinkedIn.

RiskPro and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other's services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

