RiskRecon Recruits Thomas Bain to Drive Growth as New Senior Vice President of Marketing

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskRecon, the world's leading platform for easily understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk, today announced that Thomas Bain has been named Senior Vice President of Marketing. In this role, Bain will be responsible for strategic go-to-market initiatives, market research and analysis, communications, digital marketing, demand generation, and partner marketing.

"Tom's strategic experience in the industry is impressive," said Kelly White, RiskRecon's CEO and co-founder. "His understanding of cyber security spans endpoint, database, network and application security, security services, and security training and will be a tremendous asset to RiskRecon."

Before accepting the position at RiskRecon, Bain served as Vice President of Marketing for the Israel-based endpoint security company, Morphisec. Bain has also beenCMO for a threat intelligence gateway vendor and was the Vice President of Global Marketing for CounterTack/GoSecure, a next-generation endpoint security company.

"Joining the executive team of the industry leader in third-party cyber risk is a tremendous opportunity," said Bain. "The enterprise continues to become more connected with hundreds of thousands of third-party relationships, and no one else does what RiskRecon can do. I look forward to helping organizations continue their digital transformation in a more secure and responsible way."

With over 15 years of experience with leading IT security organizations, Bain is a frequent presenter at a variety of security conferences, such as Hacker Halted, Global CISO Summit, SecureWorld Expos, OWASP, and Strata + Hadoop World. His insights and market analyses have appeared in Channelnomics, VentureFizz, Security Week, Health Data Management, and Digital Forensics.

Bain earned a master's degree in International Relations and Public Affairs from the University of Massachusetts as well as a bachelor's degree in Communications from Rhode Island College. As a proven expert in the field, Bain sits on the advisory boards of several emerging technology organizations.

About RiskRecon

RiskRecon is the only continuous vendor monitoring solution that delivers risk-prioritized action plans custom-tuned to match your risk priorities, providing the world's easiest path to understanding and acting on third-party cyber risk. Partner with RiskRecon to build your scalable, third-party risk management program to realize dramatically better risk outcomes. To learn more about RiskRecon's approach, request a demo or visit the website at www.riskrecon.com .

