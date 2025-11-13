RiskScout Named as DCI's Preferred BSA/AML & Fraud Provider

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskScout, an innovative BSA/AML compliance and fraud detection platform built for financial institutions, announced today that it has been selected as the preferred provider of BSA/AML and fraud solutions for Data Center Inc. (DCI), a privately owned developer of core processing, digital banking, and fintech integration solutions.

As part of this partnership, RiskScout will replace DCI's BSA Navigator system, which is scheduled to be retired in December 2026. This transition ensures DCI customers maintain seamless access to advanced compliance and fraud prevention tools while gaining expanded functionality and ongoing support from both organizations.

RiskScout and DCI have partnered for more than three years to deliver cost-effective fraud defense, powerful BSA/AML solutions, and industry-leading reporting tools to community banks nationwide. Together, the two companies will help banks streamline operations, enhance fraud prevention, and strengthen security through real-time data, automated workflows, and integrated KYC/KYB monitoring.

RiskScout's platform not only preserves the features DCI customers rely on, such as transaction monitoring, OFAC screening, and direct SAR/CTR e-filing to FinCEN, but also introduces a host of new capabilities. These include advanced fraud detection, encrypted customer communication, 314(a) reporting, check image analysis, adverse media monitoring, high-risk customer management, and more. With these added tools, institutions can expect a smooth transition to stronger oversight and a more unified approach to compliance and financial crime prevention.

"Our partnership with DCI represents what's best about community banking: collaboration, innovation, and trust," said Justin Fischer, CEO and Co-Founder of RiskScout. "Together, we're making it easier for community banks to manage compliance and fight fraud without the complexity of juggling multiple systems or vendors. We're honored to expand our work with DCI to bring smarter, simpler tools to even more institutions across the country."

RiskScout and DCI will co-host an informational webinar on November 20, 2025 at 1 p.m. CT, to guide DCI customers through the transition. Attendees will learn what to expect, review timelines, and see RiskScout's BSA/AML and fraud platform in action. To register, contact your DCI Relationship Manager.

If you'd like to learn how RiskScout's BSA/AML and fraud suite can help your financial institution, get in touch at https://www.riskscout.com/contact-us .

About RiskScout

RiskScout is a team of former bank examiners, BSA professionals, and fintech developers helping financial institutions grow and be more efficient and profitable. Backed by leading industry investors and top fintech accelerators, RiskScout combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to premium service and exceptional customer satisfaction. Through a full BSA/AML and Fraud suite, RiskScout's solutions increase revenue and decrease compliance costs and losses by unlocking new deposit streams, automating compliance workflows, and catching fraudsters. If you are interested in learning more, visit RiskScout.com and get in touch.

About DCI

DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software, plus iCoreGO® digital banking and fintech processing solutions for community financial institutions nationwide. We're privately owned by our community bank clients, with several serving as board members and user group leaders. DCI offers private ATM network/card management, FrontLine teller software, custom data analytics, risk/vendor management, and more. And, by providing digital and Fintech deliverables that integrate with any system – even those of our competitors – we offer unique partnerships to both existing and prospective customers. For additional information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact [email protected] .

