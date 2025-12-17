Risksmith Launches New Earthquake Program for Hard-to-Place Property Risks

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Risksmith Insurance Services, a specialty Managing General Underwriter (MGU) known for its expertise across the E&S property landscape, today announced the launch of its new Difference in Conditions (DIC) Earthquake insurance program. Purpose-built for large, complex and true E&S property exposures, the program offers unmatched flexibility, deep technical expertise and underwriting appetite for risks that many markets routinely avoid – including older buildings, high liquefaction and tuck-under parking.

The new offering provides access to high limits, no TIV maximum, and flexible structure options including primary, quota share or excess placements. It is available for a wide variety of commercial property risk across major earthquake zones like California, the Pacific Northwest, New Madrid and all other U.S. states.

"The risks that require the most expert understanding are the exact risks where our team shines," said Ravi Patel, executive vice president, head of property at Risksmith. "We built this program to be flexible, allowing our underwriters to craft solutions with real definition options, real capacity and no arbitrary TIV caps. It reflects exactly who we are: an underwriter-centric firm that pairs responsible risk taking with disciplined, long-term value creation."

Risksmith's DIC Earthquake program enables brokers and insureds to shape the coverage that fits their needs, offering:

Earthquake, earth movement & earthquake sprinkler leakage coverage

Carrier or manuscript EQ definition flexibility

High limits up to $25M

Large-risk capacity with no maximum TIV

About Risksmith Insurance Services

Risksmith is a specialty Managing General Underwriter focused on delivering intelligently crafted insurance solutions for complex E&S risks. With deep underwriting expertise across commercial property, construction & inland marine, and professional lines, Risksmith operates with a commitment to responsible risk taking and an underwriter-first culture. The firm partners with wholesalers nationwide to provide thoughtful, creative and durable solutions for large, unique and hard-to-place accounts. Learn more at www.risksmithuw.com.

