RiskSpan Analytics and Intex Mortgage Forbearance Data to Deliver Accurate Modeling of the Pandemic Impact on U.S. Housing Market

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a market leader in analyzing and forecasting the performance of loans and structured products, today announced the integration of Intex forbearance data into its Edge platform, allowing analysts to forecast bond performance leveraging loan-level data. The move will enable the industry to more accurately analyze loans in forbearance as a result of COVID-19.

RiskSpan's Edge platform brings transparency to investors by aggregating data across multiple market sources and offering a suite of predictive models and forecasting tools. Intex Solutions is the world's leading provider of structured finance cashflow models and analytics. The combination of Intex collateral data with RiskSpan's modeling and scenario tools allows mutual RiskSpan and Intex clients to easily run portfolio cashflows under a range of scenarios – critical in times of economic uncertainty.

"RiskSpan is working across the industry with vendor partners and other parties to bring consistency and transparency to the market, particularly with respect to loans in forbearance," said Suhrud Dagli, RiskSpan co-founder and CIO. "We expect available forbearance data to continue to improve. As loans in forbearance may perform quite differently, a granular, loan-level analysis is critical to forecasting probability of default."

"Intex is known for its global coverage of RMBS, ABS, CMBS, CLO, and CDO securitization cashflow models," stated Intex vice president, Jim Wilner. "Integration of our loan collateral supports transparency in the RMBS market and brings immediate value to our clients."

RiskSpan's Edge platform hosts 12B loan records, $30T in securities and more than 25 years of performance data. By normalizing data across lenders, RiskSpan simplifies comparison and analysis, enabling institutional investors to study both pool and loan performance and quickly detect issues within portfolios.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan is a leading solutions provider to the residential mortgage and structured finance markets. RiskSpan's mission is to innovate. We help clients deploy new technologies to eliminate inefficiencies in the loan and structured finance markets and leverage the value of advanced analytics. Learn more at https://riskspan.com/

About Intex

Intex Solutions, Inc. is the world's leading provider of structured fixed-income cashflow models and related analytical software. Our clients include many hundreds of the world's best known financial institutions including most major investment banks, regional broker dealers, issuers and investment managers. www.intex.com

