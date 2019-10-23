RiskSpan Introduces RS Edge for Loans and Structured Products

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, the leading mortgage data and analytics provider, is excited to announce the release of RS Edge for Loans and Structured Products.

RS Edge is the next generation of RiskSpan's data, modeling, and analytics platform that manages portfolio risk and delivers powerful analysis for loans and structured products. Users can derive insights from historical trends and powerful predictive forecasts under a range of economic scenarios on our cloud-native solution. RS Edge streamlines analysis by bringing together key industry data and integrations with leading 3rd party vendors.

An on-demand team of data scientists, quants, and technologists with fixed-income portfolio expertise support the integration, calibration, and operation across all RS Edge modules.

RMBS Analytics in Action

RiskSpan has developed a holistic approach to RMBS analysis that combines loan collateral, historical, and scenario analysis with deal comparison tools to more accurately predict future performance. Asset managers can define an acceptable level of risk and ground pricing decisions with data-driven analysis. This approach illuminates risk from shifting collateral and provides investors with confidence in their positions.

Loan Analytics in Action

Whole loan asset managers and investors use RiskSpan's Loan Analytics to enhance and automate partnerships with Non-Qualified Mortgage originators and servicers. The product enhances the on-boarding, pricing analytics, forecasting, and storage of loan data for historical trend analytics. RS Edge forecasting analytics support rate-sheet validation and loan pricing.

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan provides innovative technology and services to the financial services industry. Our mission is to eliminate inefficiencies in loans and structured finance markets to improve investors' bottom line through incremental cost savings, improved return on investment, and mitigated risk.

Learn more by joining our upcoming webinar: https://resources.riskspan.com/webinar-better-pre-trade-insights-with-rs-edge-for-loans-and-structured-products

