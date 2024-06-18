RiskSpan Launches MBS Loan Level Historical Data on Snowflake Marketplace

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading provider of data analytics and risk management solutions for the mortgage industry, announced today that it has launched MBS Loan Level Historical Data on Snowflake Marketplace . RiskSpan's MBS Loan Level Historical Data on Snowflake Marketplace enables joint customers to access RiskSpan's normalized and enriched loan-level data for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities.

"We are thrilled to join the Snowflake Marketplace and offer our loan-level MBS data to a wider audience of Snowflake users," said Janet Jozwik, Senior Managing Director at RiskSpan. "This is a first step in what we believe will ultimately become a cloud-based analytical hub for MBS investors everywhere."

RiskSpan and Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers inform business decisions and drive innovations by enabling them to query the data using SQL, join it with other data sources, and scale up or down as needed. RiskSpan also provides sample code and calculations to help users get started with common metrics such as CPR, aging curves, and S-curves.

"RiskSpan's launch of a unique blend of enriched data onto Snowflake Marketplace represents a major opportunity for Snowflake customers to unlock new value through data on their business journey," said Kieran Kennedy, Head of Marketplace at Snowflake. "We welcome RiskSpan to the ecosystem and look forward to exploring how we can support our customers as they look to leverage the breadth of the Snowflake platform more effectively."

Joint customers can now leverage Loan-Level MBS Data on Snowflake Marketplace, allowing them to access RiskSpan data enhancements, including servicer normalization, refinements, mark-to-market LTV calculations, current coupon. These and other enhancements make it easier and faster for users to perform analysis and modeling.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake's ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid , allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the AI Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to find, try and buy the data, data services, and applications needed for innovative business solutions, click here .

About RiskSpan, Inc.

