RiskSpan's EDGE Platform Named Risk-as-a-Service Category Winner by Chartis Research

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan's EDGE Platform has been named the "Risk-as-a-Service" Category Winner for 2021 in Chartis Research's prestigious RiskTech100 Rankings. In winning the RaaS category, RiskSpan edged out strong competing offerings from many other long-established risk service providers.

The award caps a successful year for RiskSpan and the EDGE Platform, which underwent a number of key enhancements and, notwithstanding the pandemic, has experienced a 29 percent increase in its subscriber base since the start of 2020.

EDGE is an end-to-end, cloud-native platform leveraging mortgage and other structured finance data, modeling, and application layers to allow information to seamlessly flow across products while being securely accessible anytime and anywhere. The Risk Service's data, insights, and reports are available via the website, integrated via an API, or ingested and distributed as part of a fully managed service.

"The Risk-as-a-Service award was especially competitive this year with many strong offerings," observed Mark Feeley, Chartis Global Brand Director. "The RiskSpan EDGE solution's ability to scale and deliver via the cloud is reflected in its category win."

"We are honored to receive this recognition," noted Bernadette Kogler, RiskSpan's co-founder and CEO. "I am proud of our design and development teams who have worked tirelessly through challenging circumstances to continuously enhance EDGE's Risk component for our expanding community of client users."

