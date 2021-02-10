RiskSpan's Edge Platform Wins 2021 Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product of the Year

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskSpan, a leading SaaS provider of risk management, data and analytics has been awarded the Buy-Side Market Risk Management Product of the Year for its Edge platform by Risk.net's 2021 Risk Markets Technology Awards. The honor marks Edge's second major industry award in 2021, having also been named the winner of Chartis Research's Risk-as-a-Service category.

Licensed by some of the largest asset managers and Insurance companies in the U.S., a significant component of the Edge Platform's value is derived from its ability to serve as a one-stop shop for research, pre-trade analytics, pricing and risk quantification, and reporting. Edge's cloud-native infrastructure allows RiskSpan clients to scale as needs change and is supported by RiskSpan's unparalleled team of domain experts -- seasoned practitioners who know the needs and pain points of the industry firsthand.

Adjudicators cited the platform's "strong data management and overall technology" and "best-practice quant design for MBS, structured products and loans" as key factors in the designation.

Edge's flexible configurability enables users to create custom views of their portfolio or potential trades at any level of granularity and down to the loan level. The platform enables researchers and analysts to integrate conventional and alternative data from an array of sources to identify impacts that might otherwise go overlooked.

For clients requiring a fully supported risk-analytics-as-a-service offering, the Edge Platform provides a comprehensive data analysis, predictive modeling, portfolio benchmarking and reporting solution tailored to individual client needs.

An optional studio-level tier incorporates machine learning and data scientist support in order to leverage unstructured and alternative datasets in the analysis.

--------------------

About RiskSpan

RiskSpan offers end-to-end solutions for data management, risk management analytics, and visualization on a highly secure, fast, and fully scalable platform that has earned the trust of the industry's largest firms. Combining the strength of subject matter experts, quantitative analysts, and technologists, RiskSpan's Edge platform integrates a range of data-sets – structured and unstructured – and off-the-shelf analytical tools to provide you with powerful insights and a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.riskspan.com.

SOURCE RiskSpan, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.riskspan.com

