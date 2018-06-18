RiskTechers Announce New Website

A far cry from a job board or classified site, the new RiskTechers website connects its clients with highly trained, experienced and successful professionals who have the expertise and drive to bring the clients' vision to fruition. "With RiskTechers.com you're in control. It's your idea and you decide where, when and how much help you need."

Clients can create an account and submit a proposal directly through the website. The professionals at RiskTechers will then review the client's submission; if someone has the expertise and experience that the client is looking for, then they will contact the client directly. The simple and straightforward process is easy, which means a client's idea can go from dream to reality as quickly as possible. In addition, our website allows professionals interested in partnering with our clients to easily request a RiskTechers account to review proposals. All partners are vetted and verified before their account is enabled.

"RiskTechers is extremely excited for our inaugural launch and the opportunity our service brings to entrepreneurs of any size," said Gregory J. Owen, company founder and CEO. "With RiskTechers, having a great idea is all you need to gain access to our community of experienced technical talent, and it's a great opportunity for independent developers to participate in exciting entrepreneurial projects while building their own brand."

