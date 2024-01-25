Riskthinking.ai announces CDT™ as the first ever commercially available Climate Digital Twin that accounts for the radical uncertainty of climate change risk

News provided by

riskthinking.ai

25 Jan, 2024, 10:51 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Riskthinking.ai today announced its launching of the first ever commercially available, comprehensive climate digital twin for banks, insurance companies, countries, and multinational corporations.

Continue Reading
This visualization illustrates the likelihood and impact of physical risk to companies with assets located in the UK in 2030, across all major market indices and sectors.
This visualization illustrates the likelihood and impact of physical risk to companies with assets located in the UK in 2030, across all major market indices and sectors.

Riskthinking.ai's climate digital twin, CDT™, is a data and analytics platform that allows a complex institution to realistically simulate the future impact of climate change worldwide on any aspect of its business. It is specifically targeted to meet the requirements of regulators. It helps organizations model how climate, physical and transition risks may affect their organization in the future. Riskthinking.AI's CDT powers physical risk on the Bloomberg terminal.

Ron Dembo, CEO and Founder of Riskthinking.ai, states that "the challenge facing banks wanting to integrate climate risk into their operations is that they need an 'engine', not a series of inconsistent products. They need to have a single source of truth that covers all of the complexity of their products and operations.These functions cannot be easily replaced but rather require augmentation with a climate risk simulation engine. CDT is the big E in ESG that everyone has been looking for."

Verdantix, an independent research firm, echoes the need for a solution like this. Verdantix's industry analyst for climate risk solutions, Alice Saunders, said: "Recently we've highlighted that addressing climate-related risks must become an integral component of a company's enterprise risk management practice. These risks are unique to each firm and require the right data, analyses, and capabilities that many firms lack. Climate risk solutions like Riskthinking.ai's CDT can help fill that gap and inform business strategy and decision-making.

Riskthinking.ai's vision is that each institution will have its own unique Climate Digital Twin. Our solution allows them to jump-start their climate risk architecture and data environment. They may then easily add their own data, analytics, and assumptions without having the immense task of building and maintaining the system. Our CDT is readily integrated with existing systems and allows the operation in a manner that protects the privacy of their data.

For further information on Riskthinking.ai's Climate Digital Twin, visit www.riskthinking.ai or contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326970/riskthinking_ai_Riskthinking_ai_announces_CDT__as_the_first_ever.jpg

Also from this source

Riskthinking.ai announces CDT™ as the first ever commercially available Climate Digital Twin that accounts for the radical uncertainty of climate change risk

Riskthinking.ai announces CDT™ as the first ever commercially available Climate Digital Twin that accounts for the radical uncertainty of climate change risk

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Riskthinking.ai today announced its launching of the first ever commercially available, comprehensive climate...
RISKTHINKING.AI ERZIELT 2. PLATZ BEIM HKMA GREEN FINTECH-WETTBEWERB

RISKTHINKING.AI ERZIELT 2. PLATZ BEIM HKMA GREEN FINTECH-WETTBEWERB

Riskthinking.AI ist ein in Toronto ansässiges Unternehmen, das Daten zu Klimarisiken sammelt, analysiert und bereitstellt. Es freut sich...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.