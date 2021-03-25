risQ and Level 11 Analytics Launch Climate and ESG Analytics for Mortgage-Backed Securities

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- risQ Inc., a startup focused on best-in-class climate risk analytics, and Level 11 Analytics, a leader in geospatial data for real estate, today announced the launch of a powerful new climate and ESG data and analytics capability focused on Mortgage-Backed Securities, covering the gamut of Residential and Commercial, Agency and Non-Agency securities.

This marks a broadening of climate and ESG data coverage tailored for US Fixed Income, after the two companies collaborated to launch similar capabilities focused on municipal bonds 12 months ago, and the rapid uptake of that data in the market. A common data platform of climate risk, socioeconomic and demographic data, and localized real estate performance is now being applied to municipal bonds and securitized mortgages at the CUSIP level, all linked back to the underlying assets in any given security.

Level 11 Analytics is a Boston-headquartered startup with a track record of building and delivering geospatial analytics across U.S. property asset classes. Using cutting-edge modeling techniques, Level 11 allows unparalleled insight into local property, population and economic characteristics and dynamics

"We observed first-hand that high-quality geospatial analytics were critical to having a complete view of municipal bond issuers, and the tremendous information gap that existed in that market. Mortgage-backed securities are even more complex geospatially, with even more direct implications of asset location versus financial outcome and with an even greater information gap," said John Sheffield, Partner at Level 11. "The data set we've built has allowed our clients to extract unique, high-value insights, maximizing both ESG impact and financial performance."

risQ's climate risk platform solution allows for comprehensive climate analysis using multiple climate change scenarios. Assembled from a combination of best-in-class capabilities from partners and risQ's own IP, the risk of key perils to property, population and the economy have been quantified in financially meaningful terms.

"We developed - and extensively validated - property value at risk metrics as part of municipal bond issuer analysis, so the leap to mortgage-backed securities was as obvious as it is powerful," said Evan Kodra, risQ's CEO. "Level 11 Analytics capabilities in spatially unpacking RMBS and CMBS pools unlocked that opportunity, and our existing clients and prospects in U.S. Fixed Income have very quickly confirmed that value."

The launch of the subscription-based MBS offering has drawn from an ongoing collaboration with Delta Terra Capital, who initially engaged with risQ to focus on climate risk to RMBS. "We've been working with the risQ team for over a year, with their data underpinning Klima, our proprietary climate risk model," said Dave Burt, CEO of Delta Terra. "Investors need to be made aware of the risks we are now able to see and measure. We're excited that the broader market will now have access to the data universe Level 11 and risQ have built, and not a moment too soon."

