Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge to Open Monday, December 19, 2022 in Bordentown, NJ

Elegant Dining Scene to Feature Refined Italian Cuisine, Wine Cellar, and Elegant Piano Lounge Nightly Entertainment

BORDENTOWN, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge, the most talked-about new dining destination in Burlington and Mercer Counties, today announced it will open its doors and welcome guests for the first time on Monday, December 19. Lunch will be served from 12pm - 4pm; dinner will be served from 5pm - 11pm. Reservations by phone are required for dinner (609-262-0110).

Ristorante LUCCA

Managing Partner William Burris brings more than 45 years of innovative entrepreneurship in restaurant ownership and operations to Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge. He is the founder and co-owner of several of the most popular and successful restaurants in Beach Haven, including the Black Whale Bar & Fish House, Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon, and Bird & Betty's — which has also been voted one of the best nightclubs in New Jersey. Prior, Mr. Burris was also an owner of several restaurants in New York City and Bergen County, and serves as President of the Caterina De Medici Society, a fine dining Italian wine and food organization.

"Ristorante LUCCA is destined to be the go-to place to meet for the legislatures, lobbyists, lawyers, union leaders, and other business leaders who live in or frequent the area. Located on a main thoroughfare close to the state capital in Trenton, this a very feasible venture," said Managing Partner William Burris. "The restaurant was conceived to be a special place where you can dress for the occasion, enjoy a terrific culinary experience, and move into the piano lounge after dinner."

An Unparalleled Culinary and Entertainment Experience

The kitchen will be led by one of Italy's most revered culinary authorities, Chef Maurizio Peccolo, who has spent more than 40 years working in the kitchens of some of the most renowned restaurants in Italy and around the globe. General Manager Giuseppe "Pino" Algeri also bring decades of experience managing successful restaurants in Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The venue's elegant Piano Lounge will be led by Music and Entertainment Director Dean Schneider, and feature nightly piano scores as the perfect backdrop to an elegant dining experience and night on the town. Music will begin nightly at 6pm and continue through 11pm.

Ristorante LUCCA's wine program features an ample library showcasing exclusively Italian wines that are expertly curated by Sommelier Daniel Bossi. The top-tier nature of Ristorante LUCCA's wine program is endorsed by the Caterina de Medici Society, which celebrates Italian culinary excellence with an appreciation for classic cooking methods and the pairing of fine wines. All wines served at Ristorante LUCCA are rated over 90 points.

In order to maintain an enjoyable atmosphere for all guests, proper attire is required at Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge. When visiting the dining room and piano lounge during dinner hours, jackets are required for men, and the appropriate equivalent is required for women. During lunch hours, business casual attire is acceptable.

About Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge

Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge is the premier, authentic Italian restaurant and piano lounge in the Central and Southern New Jersey regions. Its mission is to provide guests with an exceptional food, service, and entertainment experience.

All roads lead to LUCCA! Ristorante LUCCA & Piano Lounge is uniquely positioned where US130, 206, 295, and the NJ Turnpike all come together, making it an easy, convenient place to dine and celebrate. Visit LUCCA @ 144 US-130, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Reservations are required for dinner. Please call 609-262-0110 for availability.

