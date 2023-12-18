Rita Moreno becomes honorary chairwoman of New England's premiere Latina Leadership & Advocacy Institute.

News provided by

Latinas In Leadership Institute

18 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita Moreno will serve as the National Honorary Chair of the Latinas & Power Corp. Advisory Council which includes influential industry leaders from throughout the United States. The primary role of the Council is to assist with guidance for the new Latinas in Leadership Institute (LiLi). The Latinas in Leadership Institute is a professional development hybrid program designed for Latina professionals and entrepreneurs in early to mid-career and specifically addresses the Latina Leadership Gap in the U.S. through its leadership and advocacy curriculum. The 6-month intensive immersion certificate program focuses on growth mindset, authenticity, leadership influence, and civic engagement.

Known for her celebrity and activism in the civil rights movement and as a conscious activist, Ms. Moreno has been a strong advocate for women's rights and racial equality throughout her career. "This type of support for Latinas did not exist during my early days and even in my mid-career. I firmly believe it is imperative that we all do our part to help lift up the work of organizations such as Latinas & Power. These initiatives really make a difference and ensure a vibrant workforce," stated Ms. Moreno.

LiLi is a cohort-based certificate program bookended with capstone projects that tap into civic engagement and social justice issues impacting the Latino community such as health equity, disparities in education, financial literacy and wealth management and the unrealized power of the Latino voter. Once complete, the reports will be published utilizing the in-kind assistance from New Jersey based company Smith Publicity.

"We are enthusiastic about Ms. Moreno's involvement and confident that her leadership will greatly benefit the Latinas In Leadership Institute, furthering their mission of empowering Latina professionals," stated Marilyn Alverio, the creator of LiLi and CEO of Latinas & Power Corp.

For more information on our program visit: https://latinasinleadershipinstitute.com/  or contact our program manager: [email protected] 

SOURCE Latinas In Leadership Institute

