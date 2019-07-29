RITA to Host Advanced Self-Directed IRA Training in Newark, September 10-12, 2019

NEWARK, N.J., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host their next IRA Advanced Institute from September 10-12, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey (https://ritaus.org/events/category/ira-institute).

This Advanced Self-Directed IRA class is the only one of its kind in the self-directed retirement industry focusing on alternative investments. The class offers invaluable knowledge and experience to all self-directed retirement professionals, including registered representatives, brokers, real estate professionals, attorneys, CPAs, and banking regulators.

The class is three days with a 75 multiple choice question test on the third day, which can result in earning a Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) certification (https://ritaus.org/rita-certified-sdip).

"We started our IRA Institute more than 7 years ago and it has only continued to grow and benefit our industry," said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA.

RITA's IRA Advanced Institute focuses on alternative assets in IRA accounts, prohibited transactions, precious metals, real estate, LLCs, UBTI, audits, legal requirements for processing IRA accounts, and how to reduce fraud in self-directed IRAs. Interactive small group work enhances problem-solving and teaches attendees how to analyze specific technical concerns.

"It has been a terrific experience," stated one attendee. "I have been in the business for many years and I can't tell you how many new things I learned."

ABA Professional Certifications is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of performance and ethics within the financial services industry. IRA Institute has been approved for 16 CISP credits. This statement is not an endorsement of this program or its sponsor.

The class is open to both RITA members and non-members, though members benefit from reduced registration rates. Special RITA room block rates are available at the Courtyard by Marriott near Newark Liberty International Airport. The reservation cutoff is August 9, 2019.

Register now for the IRA Advanced Institute (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rita-ira-institute-newark-nj-fall-2019-tickets-53647178154).

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

