RITA to Host Required Minimum Distributions Webinar for Self-Directed IRA Professionals, June 25, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host a webinar for self-directed retirement professionals on June 25, 2019 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm ET. The webinar, entitled "Required Minimum Distributions: The Good, Bad, and Ugly," will be presented by self-directed IRA expert John Hyre. Hyre is a tax attorney, accountant, and real estate investor with 24 years' experience, including litigating SDIRA issues.

"This is such an important topic in our industry. Just as the title suggests, we'll be talking about all aspects of Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). It will be a great opportunity for people to receive important industry insight," explained Hyre. "Some of the subtopics we'll be covering include basic requirements of RMDs, accounts to which they do and do not apply, penalties, proposed legislation, liquidity, and other planning issues. Anyone interested in gaining knowledge on these issues should attend."

The June 25 webinar is one of four webinars provided by RITA throughout the year. Attendees will earn 3 continuing education credits towards their Self-Directed Industry Professional (SDIP) Certification (https://ritaus.org/rita-certified-sdip).

The cost of the webinar is $99 for RITA members or $199 for non-members. Those interested in attending can visit RITA's website to register for the RMD webinar (https://ritaus.org/event/required-minimum-distributions-the-good-bad-and-ugly).

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

