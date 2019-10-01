RITA to Host "Roping in Retirement" Conference in San Antonio, Texas, October 29-30, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host a conference for self-directed retirement industry professionals on October 29-30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. The event, titled "Roping in Retirement with Self-Directed IRAs," invites attendees to learn valuable insight about industry changes, trends and best practices.

"I was very impressed with the conference detail, the volume of information and the opportunity to see some of my current clients and meet prospective new ones," said Robson English, Senior VP of Citibank.

This educational conference will discuss the latest legislative and regulatory developments in the self-directed IRA industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers and influencers.

"If there's only one conference someone attends each year, this should be it. It's the best place to learn critical updates from key legislators and, more importantly, how these changes will affect the industry," explained Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA.

When asked about the conference, Sunwest Trust CEO Terry White said, "It's a great thing to be able to meet with fellow custodians from around the country and talk about how we can improve our industry and protect the consumer the best we can. It's a valuable opportunity to be here."

If you work with IRAs, do not miss out on this incredible opportunity! To attend, visit the Roping in Retirement Conference page on RITA's website (https://ritaus.org/event/roping-in-retirement-with-self-directed-iras-fall-conference).

The conference will take place at the Hilton Palacio Del Rio in San Antonio, TX. Guests must book their room in the RITA room block by October 4, 2019 (https://www.hilton.com/en/hi/groups/personalized/S/SATPDHF-RIT-20191028/index.jhtml?WT.mc_id=POG).

RITA members and non-members alike can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. All attendees can save up to $400 by purchasing an Early Bird Ticket before October 4, 2019.

ABOUT RITA

RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to the expansion of opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, our association is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies and industry-related professionals. We exist to be the leading educator and advocate for the growth and best practices of the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both our members and investors. To learn more, visit www.ritaus.org.

SOURCE RITA US

Related Links

https://ritaus.org

