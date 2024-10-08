Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Ascends to New Heights on 2024 Franchise Times Top 400

Leading Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Concept Jumps 17 Spots on Esteemed Industry Ranking Following Year of Impressive Growth

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, a beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, was once again recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400 list, the most comprehensive ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States. The brand ranked No. 260 in 2024, an increase of 17 spots from their 2023 ranking of No. 277.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be back on the coveted Franchise Times Top 400 list this year," said Rita's President and CEO Linda Chadwick. "We are grateful, not only to Franchise Times for this recognition, but also to our hardworking franchisees, treat team members and loyal customers who truly embody the spirit of the Rita's family. Their support and enthusiasm drive us to continue creating delicious moments and unforgettable experiences for Rita's fans everywhere."

This year, Rita's has grown to 575 locations currently open worldwide, and with additional locations expected to open by the end of 2024, the 40-year-old frozen treat franchise is stronger than ever. Expanding into new regions, including Texas and Michigan Rita's continues to flourish, as shown by unit growth of 5.9%, which is projected to continue into Q4.

Notably, the brand has experienced considerable growth in the Midwest, with new locations recently debuting in Ohio, franchised by seasoned restaurant executive Jim Myers and his family, and in Indiana, franchised by professional football player Zaire Franklin and his former coach Eric Taylor. Rita's has been highly engaged in their football partnerships this year, including continuing to partner with Eagles Autism Foundation, their Philadelphia hometown team's charitable organization to raise money and awareness for autism research and advocacy.

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and is available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blenders™, Milkshakes and more.

Rita's continues to seek passionate entrepreneurs to expand its presence across the United States. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Rita's Italian Ice, please visit: http://www.ownaritas.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 575 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

