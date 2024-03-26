Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Awards Agreement to Bring Five Locations to Austin

Beloved Frozen Treat Franchise Partners with Local Entrepreneur to Open First Area Location Later This Year

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, a beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, announced today a multi-unit deal to bring five franchise locations to Austin, TX, with the first slated to open later in 2024. The latest Texas expansion is being driven by young, local entrepreneur Salvator Raccuglia.

Raccuglia, is originally from Redding, PA and grew up with a Rita's right down the street. Before becoming a franchisee, he worked at his family's pizza shop, spent time as an electrician, and started an independent wholesale clothing and sneaker business. When he moved to Austin, Sal quickly took notice of the lack of Italian Ice options and began seeking out an opportunity to bring Rita's to the community.

"Rita's has been a part of my life since I was young, so it's been exciting to be part of the brands growth here in Austin. I am looking forward to sharing my love of this amazing brand with this thriving community," said Raccuglia. "I have many fond memories with my friends and family at Rita's, and I hope it will be a place where people can gather year-round and make their own memories with the brand."

As Austin continues to develop and more people and families populate the area, Rita's views the market as a key area for the brand's growth and success. With warm weather throughout the year, Austin is an ideal place for Rita's to expand and provide the local community a place to enjoy time with friends and loved ones over a sweet treat.

"Having Sal join our franchise network as our newest franchisee in Austin is a great step forward for the brand's development, and we are glad to welcome him to the team as Rita's grows in Texas," said CEO Linda Chadwick. "As we ramp up for the 2024 season, we are thrilled to have Sal on board with his passion for the brand and the Austin community. I am looking forward to seeing Rita's thrive in Austin as Sal opens several locations in the area."

Austin residents will come to love Rita's refreshing Italian Ice, Gelatis, Concretes, Milkshakes, and creamy Frozen Custard. Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors.

Rita's is actively looking for additional franchisees to help develop the brand throughout Texas. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand and motivated to grow.

To learn more about franchise opportunities at Rita's Italian Ice, please visit: http://www.ownaritas.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company