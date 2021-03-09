Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Cancels First Day of Spring Giveaway

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard has cancelled their annual First Day of Spring Free Italian Ice Giveaway for 2021. Tweet this

While Rita's franchisees, treat team members and guests are unable to celebrate together this year, Rita's plans to instead celebrate those who have been keeping us safe throughout the past year. Rita's looks forward to celebrating the First Day of Spring in 2022 when it is safe to have traditional gatherings.

Rita's shops are open for the season, and their frozen treats are available to easily take home or be delivered through third-party partners at participating locations. To find a Rita's near you and check service availability, visit ritasice.com/locations.

About Rita's Italian Ice

Rita's Italian Ice opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now with more than 600 locations worldwide, guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

