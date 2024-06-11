Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Continues Texas Expansion; New Location Now Open in Arlington

Beloved Frozen Treat Franchise Expands Presence to 6 Locations in Lone Star State

DALLAS, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, a beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, is continuing to expand its presence in Texas with the recent opening of a new location in Arlington, TX with local franchisees Jasmine and Darryl Ward. The Wards are helping to grow the brand alongside existing Dallas area franchisees Dave Lewis, Sean Evans, Jerry Shirer, and Von Shirer.

With a background in public health and education, the Wards were seeking a family-oriented business opportunity where their kids and community could be involved. They were first introduced to Rita's through Jasmine's college roommates, and have since made their own memories with the brand, enjoying frozen treats every summer. Taking their love for Rita's to the next level with franchise ownership was a natural next step for the family, and their location will be a great addition to the thriving Arlington community as the brand continues to grow.

"Darryl and I are excited to have the opportunity to build a legacy for our family with Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard here in Arlington. With our background in public health and education, we are passionate about providing an opportunity for the young people in our community from partnering with local schools to teaching our employees skills that they can carry with them into the future," said Jasmine Ward. "We are proud to be joining the Rita's family as the brand continues to expand throughout Texas. As we opened our doors this spring, it has been wonderful to see all our neighbors spending time together and we are looking forward to what is yet to come."

The Wards are joining a network of franchisees serving Dallas and the surrounding areas including Sean Evans, Jerry Shirer, Von Shirer, and Dave Lewis. Lewis is the owner of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Bedford, TX, which was the first location in the state and has become the number one location nationally in catering volume due to partnerships with local organizations.

"The thriving Dallas-Fort Worth community is the perfect place for Rita's to grow as the summer heats up, and we are excited to have Jasmine and Darryl joining the team as our newest franchisees in Arlington," said President & CEO Linda Chadwick. "As we celebrate 40 Years of Rita's, we are proud to continue to be a part of people's lives and memories as we work toward our mission of delivering happiness to our guests."

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blenders™, Milkshakes and more.

Rita's is actively looking for additional franchisees to help develop the brand throughout Texas and the South. The brand is seeking to partner with hands-on entrepreneurs who are passionate about the brand and motivated to grow.

To learn more about franchise opportunities at Rita's Italian Ice, please visit: http://www.ownaritas.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company