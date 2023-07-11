Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Introduces Second New Flavor in 2023 - Peach Ring Italian Ice

News provided by

Rita's Franchise Company

11 Jul, 2023, 09:07 ET

Rita's app users who earn a loyalty visit two times per week or more during the promotional period get a free small Italian Ice

PHILADELPHIA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, introduces Peach Ring Italian Ice and Peach Ring Gummy topping.

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting July 11 and running through August 6, Peach Ring Italian Ice is featured in Rita's Peach Ring Gelati and Frozen Drink, topped with two Gummy Peach Rings. The Peach Ring Italian Ice flavor can also be enjoyed across Rita's menu of signature Italian Ice treats.

During the promotional period, Rita's continues to drive loyalty and perks for its mobile app users by offering a free small Ice – either new Peach Ring or the flavor of their choice – to those who earn a loyalty visit two times per week or more (Weeks: 7/10 – 7/16, 7/17 – 7/23, 7/24 – 7/30, 7/31 – 8/6).

"Perfect for summer, Peach Ring is both sweet and tart, and is a nostalgic taste of childhood for millennials who grew up with flavorful, gummy peach ring candy," said Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice. "With this second new ice flavor introduced this year, Rita's remains focused on delivering new, memorable flavors and unique, crave-worthy treats that create excitement at Rita's shops, build buzz and drive value for Rita's loyal guests and app users." 

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

To find your closest Rita's location, please visit www.ritasice.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

SOURCE Rita's Franchise Company

