Rita's Italian Ice Reveals New Flavor Inspired by Iconic Candy Brand: NERDS® Grape Ice and New BABY NERDS™ Topping

Frozen treats destination partners with the tiniest treat with the biggest sensation for a tangy summer experience

Rita's is first to debut new BABY NERDS™ as a topping in the QSR industry

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is excited to reveal its latest summer flavor in partnership with the ever-popular multi-sensorial candy: NERDS® candy. NERDS Grape flavored Ice will be available for a limited time at all Rita's locations starting July 8. This highly anticipated sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor invites guests to taste nostalgia this summer at Rita's.

Rita's launches NERDS Grape flavored Ice and NEW BABY NERDS topping

Rita's, in partnership with NERDS, is also proud to unveil the all new – BABY NERDS™ – which will make its first-ever appearance as an official NERDS® dessert topping with Rita's locations across the country on July 8 ahead of its official introduction into the broader QSR industry in Spring 2025. Smaller in size than NERDS® candy, but with just as much flavor, this innovative topping will become an addition to Rita's menu starting July 8, elevating the Rita's experience with its playful and crunchy texture.

Harnessing the beloved brand popularity of NERDS®, Rita's is thrilled to deliver NERDS® Grape flavored Ice in a Rita's Gelati layered with creamy Vanilla Custard and topped with BABY NERDS™. For those seeking a sippable treat, the NERDS® Grape flavored Gelati Blender, an Italian Ice drink blended with Custard and topped with BABY NERDS™, offers a refreshing treat for guests throughout the summer. The NERDS® Grape Ice and BABY NERDS™ topping can also be enjoyed across Rita's menu of signature treats.

Rita's app users can enjoy a free taste of the exciting new BABY NERDS™ topping when they purchase a Gelati or Gelati Blender and redeem the one-time-use reward through their loyalty app at participating Rita's locations. New app users will receive the reward when they sign-up through July 21.

Photos and Videos for your Consideration: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/MM7p4y9HxM

"We are thrilled to introduce our guests to the innovative and adventurous sweet, crunchy and tangy flavor of NERDS® Grape flavored Ice this summer," said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "Being the first to launch the BABY NERDS™ topping is an incredible opportunity to offer our guests a unique and fun experience they can only find at Rita's. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to continually bringing fresh and exciting flavors to our menu. We are excited for guests to create unforgettable summer memories with a Rita's in their hand!"

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita's Ice app and start earning rewards on your purchases and receive a free small Ice just for signing up. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members yet can download the Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blenders™, Milkshakes and more.

For more information about Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About NERDS:

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara:

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,000 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held, Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

Media Contact:

Abby Zweigle

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

[email protected]

856-341-4584

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard