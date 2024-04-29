Rita's Launches 40th Birthday Celebration Sweepstakes Including a Trip to Italy or Iceland or Rita's for a Year

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue the candles! Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the iconic frozen treats destination, will mark its 40th birthday on May 4th, and to celebrate, they're launching an epic sweepstakes for its fans.

Rita's is ringing in its 40th and wants to give its guests the presents this year! Beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET Monday, April 29, through 11:59 p.m. ET Sunday, May 26, participants from select states can enter weekly for their chance to win* a trip to the destination of their choice: Italy or Iceland, including airfare, hotel for two and more. To participate in Rita's 40h Birthday Celebration Sweepstakes, enter for a chance to win at http://www.ritas40thbirthdaysweepstakes.com .

Rita's Italian Ice for a Year

In honor of its milestone birthday, Rita's is sweetening the sweeps for 40 lucky participants! Each week of the sweepstakes, 10 randomly selected first prize winners will receive Rita's Italian Ice for a Year.** Please note the entry limit is once per week starting April 29 through May 26.

**Each "Free Italian Ice for a Year Prize" is one (1) year of free Italian Ice (52 free small ice rewards to be issued in winner's Rita's Ice app account, expiring 1 year from issue date). Terms and conditions apply.

"This sweepstakes underscores our gratitude to our loyal Rita's community whose unwavering support has propelled Rita's to become the largest Italian Ice concept in the world serving happiness in over 30 states," said Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "Our success story is a testament to the passion and commitment of our fans and franchisees, without whom Rita's wouldn't have reached such heights. As we mark this milestone, we are thrilled to give back and express our heartfelt thanks for four decades of Ice, Custard and Happiness. We can't wait to make this celebration our most memorable one yet."

For over 40 years, Rita's has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!". Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit and opened his first Rita's Italian Ice shop in Bensalem, PA. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy, family-friendly atmosphere and set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice. Now, Rita's has over 550 shops in over 30 states, serving up Ice, Custard and Happiness to millions of loyal fans.

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blenders™, Milkshakes and more.

For more information about Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC (excluding AK, AR, HI, ID, IA, KS, LA, ME, MS, MT, NE, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD, VT, WA, WI, and WY), 18 years of age and older. Void in excluded states & where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 12 pm ET on 4/29/24 and ends 11:59 pm ET on 5/26/24. The Sweepstakes consists of 4 weekly Entry Periods/prizes and one Grand Prize Entry Period/prize. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, entry period dates, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see https://www.ritas40thbirthdaysweepstakes.com/rules. Sponsor: Rita's Franchise Company, LLC, 1210 Northbrook Drive, Trevose, PA 19053.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com and www.ownaritas.com.

