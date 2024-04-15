Rita's Partners with OREO® to Expand Cold Brew Frozen Coffee Line and Offers $3 Small Frozen Coffee to Rita's Ice App Users

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the largest Italian Ice concept in the world, is thrilled to unveil its latest partnership with America's Favorite Cookie, OREO, to feature two delectable frozen treats on its menu: NEW Cold Brew Frozen Coffee made with OREO cookies and Rita's Cookies n' Cream Concrete. To make this partnership even sweeter, Rita's Ice app users will get to try out the Frozen Coffee made with OREO for just $3* using the single use reward in the app through April 28.

NEW Rita's Cold Brew Frozen Coffee made with OREO cookies and Rita's Cookies n’ Cream Concrete

Content for Your Consideration: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/3lnACvuIO6.

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time starting April 15, the lineup promises to delight coffee and custard enthusiasts alike. The limited-addition Frozen Coffee made with OREO takes Rita's Frozen Coffee lineup to new heights, expanding the fan-favorite trio of Original, Mocha, and Caramel flavors. Rita's lineup of Frozen Coffees, including the new Frozen Coffee made with OREO, offers guests the perfect pick-me-up, seamlessly pairing a delicious treat with a caffeinated jolt. The Frozen Coffee is crafted with Rita's vanilla ice, custard, cold brew coffee, OREO cookies and is topped with whipped cream to create an indulgent coffee treat experience.

In addition, for Rita's Frozen Custard lovers, Rita's Cookies n' Cream Concrete features a blend of creamy vanilla Frozen Custard swirled with OREO cookie pieces for the ultimate indulgence.

To celebrate the lineup, all Rita's Ice app users will receive a $3 Small Frozen Coffee made with OREO reward in their Rita's Ice app account to try the new treat at a discount from April 15 through April 28. Those who aren't Rita's loyalty members can download the Rita's Ice app by April 21 to claim the special offer. Guests can download the Rita's Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores or visit ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

*One $3 Small Frozen Coffee made with OREO® reward per app account.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with OREO®, an iconic brand loved by millions, to bring this exciting menu innovation to Rita's guests," said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. "Our commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional new flavors is at the heart of everything we do at Rita's. We are excited to offer guests a $3 Small Frozen Coffee through our mobile app and look forward to seeing them at Rita's shops."

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita's Blenders™, Milkshakes, and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

For more information about Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, please visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and signature Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit http://www.ritasice.com/.

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO ® is America's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @theoreoofficial or on Instagram @OREO.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Media Contact:

Abby Zweigle

For Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

[email protected]

856-341-4584

SOURCE Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard