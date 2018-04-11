Ritbearing Corp. to Supply Businesses with Kashima Plastic Bearings

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ritbearing Corp. is pleased to announce the addition of Kashima Bearings, Inc. to its lineup of quality bearing manufacturers. Kashima allows Ritbearing to supply businesses with a variety of plastic bearing solutions that can benefit many different types of applications.

Kashima has specialized in plastic bearings for decades through their Ultimate Kashima Bearing brand. Instead of using injection-molded plastics, Kashima has developed techniques to specially machine plastic bearings, allowing them to improve quality and turnaround times on products.

The plastic makeup of Kashima's bearings gives them certain advantages over typical steel products. This can include resistances to chemicals and corrosion, a lack of need for grease and other lubricants, and nonmagnetic and electrical non-conductivity capabilities.

Not only does Kashima plastic bearings provide certain advantages compared to normal metal products, they can be made in a variety of bearing styles. This product versatility allows Ritbearing to offer plastic bearing solutions to many different applications, such as those for the medical, food processing, and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity to team up with Ritbearing and excited to work with them," Alex Kaneko, National Sales Manager of Kashima Bearings, Inc. says. "Kashima Bearings has over 50 years of history and experiences in plastic bearings. Our machining techniques guarantees the highest precision and quality, and we can also customize our products for where special specifications are required. We are excited to work with Ritbearing and offer the best solutions plastic bearings can provide."

Kashima bearings will add a whole new dimension to Ritbearing's range of high-quality bearing solutions. To see Kashima and Ribearing's other bearing options, visit booth No. 934 at Design & Manufacturing New England April 18 and 19: https://design-manufacturing-new-england.designnews.com/

