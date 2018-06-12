Ritchie Bros. Announces Management Departure

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE and TSX: RBA) announced today that effective July 27, 2018, Greg Owens, Group President, New Sectors & Ventures, and former CEO of IronPlanet, Inc., is resigning from the business to pursue other opportunities.

"I am very proud to have been a part of the team and helping to build such a strong company", said Owens. "Ritchie Bros. has successfully integrated IronPlanet into the business and has clearly demonstrated that they are the industry leader in both on site and online marketplaces."