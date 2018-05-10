Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders

Per TSX reporting requirements, the company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 95,315,304 shares, representing approximately 88.69% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld Beverley Briscoe

90,466,618

1,385,935 Robert G. Elton

89,528,734

2,323,819 J. Kim Fennell

91,567,233

285,320 Erik Olsson

81,202,184

10,650,369 Edward B. Pitoniak

91,021,037

831,516 Sarah Raiss

89,446,300

2,406,253 Ravi K. Saligram

91,483,789

368,764 Amy G. Shenkan

91,516,093

336,460 Christopher Zimmerman

91,487,066

365,487

On May 10, 2018, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the Company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live on site auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification program; Marketplacee, an online auction marketplace; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

