Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

May 10, 2018

VANCOUVER, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company", NYSE and TSX: RBA) was held on May 8, 2018 in Burnaby, British Columbia.  Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 27, 2018, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s2.q4cdn.com/965716280/files/doc_financials/2018/2018-Proxy-Statement.pdf  

Per TSX reporting requirements, the company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 95,315,304 shares, representing approximately 88.69% of the Company's outstanding shares.  The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Beverley Briscoe

90,466,618

1,385,935

Robert G. Elton

89,528,734

2,323,819

J. Kim Fennell

91,567,233

285,320

Erik Olsson

81,202,184

10,650,369

Edward B. Pitoniak

91,021,037

831,516

Sarah Raiss

89,446,300

2,406,253

Ravi K. Saligram

91,483,789

368,764

Amy G. Shenkan

91,516,093

336,460

Christopher Zimmerman

91,487,066

365,487

On May 10, 2018, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.
Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the Company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live on site auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification program; Marketplacee, an online auction marketplace; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

