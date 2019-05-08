Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2019 annual and special meeting of shareholders

VANCOUVER, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (the "Company", NYSE and TSX: RBA) was held on May 7, 2019 in Burnaby, British Columbia. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Proxy Statement dated March 27, 2019, which can be found on the Company's website at: https://s2.q4cdn.com/965716280/files/doc_financials/annual_reports/2019/RitchieBros-2019-Proxy-Press-Final.pdf

Per TSX reporting requirements, the company wishes to disclose that the total number of shares represented by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 58,549,277 shares, representing approximately 53.74% of the Company's outstanding shares. The voting in relation to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot at the Meeting and the results were as follows:

Name of Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld





Beverley Briscoe

53,939,625

540,604





Robert G. Elton

54,147,328

332,902





J. Kim Fennell

53,910,005

570,224





Erik Olsson

37,400,896

17,079,334





Sarah Raiss

53,716,711

763,519





Ravi K. Saligram

54,185,866

294,364





Amy G. Shenkan

54,188,067

292,162





Christopher Zimmerman

53,831,444

648,787







On May 8, 2019, the Company filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting on www.sedar.com.

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

