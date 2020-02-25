Ritchie Bros. celebrates 25 years of auctions in Mexico

Consignments are now being accepted for the company's Polotitlán auction on March 6, 2020

POLOTITLÁN, Mexico, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros., the world's largest industrial auctioneer, held its first auction in Mexico 25 years ago, selling equipment used for the construction of the Zimapán Dam. Since then, the company has sold assets for thousands of Mexican companies at various auctions across the country. Today, Ritchie Bros. holds four auctions each year at its permanent auction site in Polotitlán, including a 25-year celebration auction next month.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Ritchie Bros. will sell hundreds of items for dozens of consignors. Early equipment highlights include loaders, excavators, dozers, truck tractors, trailers, and more.

"When we started in Mexico we didn't even have a company website, now online bidders represent more than 60 percent of our registered bidders in Mexico—it's changed the landscape for equipment auctions," said Richard Aldersley, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "Our reach across Mexico, Central America, and South America is unmatched in the auction industry. I encourage interested sellers to contact us as soon as possible to get their equipment in our March auction."

Ritchie Bros. offers a variety of flexible contract options to meet the needs of customers. Over the last ten years alone, the company has held 52 auctions in Mexico and sold more than 44,000 pieces of equipment.

Mr. Aldersley continued, "We are so proud of our history in Mexico and all the amazing relationships we've built. On behalf of Ritchie Bros, thank you so much to all the consignors and buyers who have participated in our events over the past 25 years."

For more information about the Polotitlán auction on March 6, visit rbauction.com/polotitlan or call 52.427.2660909.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

