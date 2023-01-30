Ritchie Bros.' February Orlando, FL auction surpasses 10,000+ equipment items & vehicles

Premier global auction on February 20 – 24, 2023 features items from 800+ owners

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' February Orlando auction is its premier global event, with 200 acres of heavy equipment and trucks selling in just five days. This year's event on February 20 – 24 features more than 10,000 items from 800+ owners, with all items to be sold to the highest bidders regardless of price.

"We have something for everyone in Orlando, with 10,000+ heavy industrial equipment and transportation assets ready to be purchased and taken home by new owners," said Tom Ferguson, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "For those that cannot inspect items in person this year, we have added 360-degree videos for many assets, so you can virtually inspect items online in greater detail than ever before. I encourage interested bidders to get online and start searching through the massive line up of equipment we will be selling."

Equipment highlights in the Orlando auction include 575+ excavators, 370+ truck tractors, 130+ aerial work platforms, 125+ dozers, thousands of attachments, and so much more. Bids in the auction can be made in-person, online in real time at rbauction.com, or via Ritchie Bros.' mobile app.

Auction Schedule:

Day One ( Mon, Feb. 20 ) – loader backhoes, telescopic forklifts, rough terrain forklifts, skid steers, and multi-terrain loaders

Day Two ( Tue, Feb. 21 ) – motor scrapers, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, water wagons, brooms, dumpers, wheel loaders, agriculture tractors, trenchers, cable plows, directional drills, boring machines, drills, pull scrapers, log loaders, feller bunchers, skidders, mulchers, horizontal grinders, chippers, air compressors, gen sets, boom lifts, scissor lifts, light towers, and welders

Day Three ( Wed, Feb. 22 ) – crawler loaders, crawler tractors, rollers, landfill compactors, crushers, screen plants, conveyors, profilers, soil stabilizers, pavers, asphalt distributor trucks, boom trucks, and cranes

Day Four ( Thu, Feb. 23 ) – material handlers, excavators, fuel & lube trucks, mechanics trucks, service trucks, street sweepers, vacuum trucks, tank trucks, utility trucks, mixer trucks, concrete pump trucks, stone slinger trucks, dump trucks, and water trucks

Day Five ( Fri, Feb. 24 ) – trailers, truck tractors, winch trucks, flatbed trucks, van & reefer trucks, buses, motor homes, cab & chassis, car haulers, bucket & digger derrick trucks, roll-off trucks, sanitation trucks, automobiles, motorcycles, pickups, tow trucks, rollback trucks, grapple trucks, attenuator trucks, and boats

Mr. Ferguson continued, "Our business is based on relationships, so we are also very excited to meet and network with customers onsite in Orlando this February to show them all the great new solutions and services we offer today. We will have our live auctioneers and bid catchers keeping the energy high, golf carts to tour you around the auction site, and food and drinks available to keep you fueled."

For more information about Ritchie Bros.' February Orlando auction, including detailed info on the equipment lineup, visit rbauction.com/Orlando2023 .

About Ritchie Bros .:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers , the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet , an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E , a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List , a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus , a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty , offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet , TruckPlanet , and Ritchie Bros. Energy . The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC , which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip , an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services . For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com .

SOURCE Ritchie Bros.