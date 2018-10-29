Ritchie Bros. holding its first-ever transportation-only auction in Las Vegas

Consignments now being accepted for special truck and trailer event in the desert on December 6

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Hundreds of trucks and trailers will be making their way to Ritchie Bros.' Las Vegas site over the next month to be sold in the company's first-ever transportation-only sales event on December 6. The one-day auction will feature tons of late-model, low-hour truck tractors from dozens of owners, including major fleets like Penske. Consignments are now being accepted.

"Typically, our auctions feature equipment from a variety of sectors, but with this transportation-only event we are focusing our efforts to create a unique auction for one industry with trucks and trailers from owners across the United States," said Rob Giroux, SVP, Sales, Ritchie Bros. "We are the largest truck auction company in the world, attracting thousands of buyers around the globe. In 2017 alone, we sold more than 19,000 truck tractors, 29,000 vocational trucks, and 27,000 trailers; covering all makes, models and sizes."

"Our special December Las Vegas event is the perfect opportunity for sellers to reach the largest audience of interested buyers anywhere, helping turn their surplus assets into cash, quickly and efficiently."

For this special event, Ritchie Bros. is offering sellers with larger consignments the option to sell assets virtually without having to transport them to the Las Vegas site. Anyone interested in selling their trucks or trailers in this auction should reach out to their sales representative, contact +1.855.808.5800, or visit rbauction.com/choice.

Equipment categories featured in the auction include truck tractors, heavy haul trucks, containers, reefer trailers, van trucks, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

For more information about this auction, visit rbauction.com/Las-Vegas.

