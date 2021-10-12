Ritchie Bros. hosting giant crane auction in Decatur, AL for Sparks Industrial Inc. this November

"This is the nicest lineup of cranes we've sold in years," said Jason White, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Sparks Industrial Inc. is a well-known and respected crane and rental company, with a fleet that's second to none. We encourage buyers to get online and check out the selection because it's not often we get to sell cranes of this quality and age. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to purchase late model unused cranes by unreserved auction."

Interested buyers can inspect cranes and all other items in person starting on October 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sparks Industrial's yard at 3090 Hwy 20 in Decatur, AL. Items can also be inspected online with high-res photos, videos, and more at rbauction.com/Decatur. For an overview video of items, visit https://youtu.be/8FUlSMIbnfM

Additional auction highlights include:

2020 Grove GMK5200-1 240-ton all-terrain crane

2008 Grove TMS9000E 110-ton hydraulic truck crane

2009 Manitowoc 2250 300-ton crawler crane

2021 Grove TMS800E 70-ton hydraulic truck crane

2015 Grove GCD15 15-ton 4x4x4 carry deck crane

14 Kenworth T880 dump trucks (2020, 2021, and 2022 models)

2021 John Deere 310E 6x6 articulated dump truck

2019 Caterpillar D6N XL crawler tractor

2021 Caterpillar 320 hydraulic excavator

Two 2022 Kenworth W900L tri-axle day cab truck tractor

For more information about the Sparks Industrial auction on November 3, visit rbauction.com/Decatur.

About Ritchie Bros.:

