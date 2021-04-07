Ritchie Bros. Inspection Services completes 600,000+ equipment and truck inspections in 2020

A team of 400+ inspectors are ready and waiting to inspect your fleet today

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. inspects tens of thousands of equipment items each month, in preparation for sale in one of its numerous sales solutions, including live/online auctions with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, weekly online marketplaces at IronPlanet, and a daily reserved solution in Marketplace-E. The company also inspects tens of thousands of additional items to support customers for lease returns, financing, trade-ins, repossessions, private sale, asset verification, and more. All in all, Ritchie Bros. Inspection Services and its 400+ team members completed more than 600,000 equipment inspections in 2020, taking over 15 million photos and analyzing hundreds of thousands of oil samples in its in-house fluid analysis lab.

"Ritchie Bros. is much more than auctions today. We offer a wealth of services, insights, and transaction solutions to help customers better manage and dispose of commercial assets," said Logan Mellott, Vice President, Commercial Operations, Ritchie Bros. "Ritchie Bros. inspections are needed by customers every day and we believe we have the best team and technology in the industry, uniquely positioning us to innovate and develop targeted services and solutions to meet the increasingly-sophisticated needs of our customer base."

With a wealth of new services and insights in recent years, Ritchie Bros. launched an end-to-end asset management and disposition tool called RB Asset Solutions in 2019. It includes a FREE inventory management system where customers can upload their fleet with photos and detailed info. From RB Asset Solutions, customers can also request an inspection, appraisal, and other services with a click of button.

"Inspections are needed throughout the lifecycle of an asset, not just prior to sale," added Mr. Mellott. "We want our customers to know that we are here to help them all year round. With RB Asset Solutions, Inspection Services, and the complete suite of tools we offer, Ritchie Bros. is here to help with your success."

