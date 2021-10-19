Ritchie Bros. launches new self-serve equipment listing service RitchieList.com

"We are very excited to introduce a new equipment listing service to the market, with secure transaction management and other additional services designed to make selling even easier for private sellers and equipment dealers," said Ann Fandozzi, Chief Executive Officer, Ritchie Bros. "We know sellers don't want a one-size fits all disposition plan for their assets, so we need to provide them a solution for every situation. Ritchie List gives sellers the power to self-list items, set their own prices and review leads, while accessing multiple microservices and benefitting from the unmatched global reach of Ritchie Bros."

RitchieList.com offers a suite of a la carte services to make private selling more efficient and safe, including a secure transaction management service, complete with invoicing. Customers can also access an inventory management system, data analytics and pricing valuation tools like Market Trends and Ritchie Bros. Asset Valuator, financing, inspection services, warranties, insurance, and transportation.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for our customers to sell when, where, and how they want," added Matt Ackley, Chief Marketing Officer, Ritchie Bros. "Customers can upload their fleet into a cloud-based, mobile-friendly inventory management system from a spreadsheet, API or as individual assets, and list, sell and request services with the click of a button, all while leveraging Ritchie Bros.' global buyer network to reach more qualified leads. With Ritchie List the seller controls the process, while Ritchie Bros. brings the demand. And, if circumstances change and a seller wants to push their items to one of our other solutions, it's quick and easy."

Ritchie Bros. now offers online site auctions (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers), weekly featured online events (IronPlanet), a reserved marketplace with Make Offer and Buy Now options (Marketplace-E), and a self-serve listing service (Ritchie List), ensuring customers have a selling option for every situation. To learn more about Ritchie List, visit RitchieList.com.

Learn more about Ritchie List in an October 25 webinar

On Monday, October 25, at 12 p.m. Pacific (3 p.m. Eastern), Ritchie Bros. will host an informative webinar about its latest solution Ritchie List. Hosted by Ritchie Bros.' Chief Marketing Officer Matt Ackley, this online event is open to the public and is free to attend. To register for the webinar, please visit rbauction.com/blog.

