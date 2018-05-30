Ritchie Bros.' Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

All items in the auction will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices. Highlights include 50+ excavators, 30+ compactors, 20 dozers, 55+ aerial work platforms, 70 truck tractors, 20+ dump trucks, 45+ pickup trucks and more.

"We hold four auctions each year at our Nashville site and this is definitely one of the nicest lineups of gear we've ever seen here," said Jason White, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Among the 900 plus items in the auction is a great package of assets from Resource Management Company, including many late-model Caterpillar, Volvo, and Kenworth items. RMC has clearly taken great pride in their gear, most of which was purchased new. We encourage interested bidders to check out all the equipment on our website and/or come down to the site and inspect it for themselves."

Specific equipment highlights in the June 7 auction include:

Two Caterpillar D8T crawler tractors (2010 & 2011 models)

Two Caterpillar D6T XL crawler tractors (2011 & 2012 models)

A 2011 Caterpillar 980K wheel loader

wheel loader A 2014 Caterpillar 12M2 VHP Plus motor grader

Eight Caterpillar 323FL hydraulic excavators (2016 & 2017 models)

Two Volvo EC380EL hydraulic excavators (2014 & 2015 models)

Four 2015 Volvo EC300EL hydraulic excavators

Two 2017 Kenworth T270 single-axle mechanics trucks

Ten 2017 Kenworth T880 dump trucks

A 2017 Kenworth T880 tri-axle day cab heavy haul truck

A 2013 Case IH Steiger 600 4WD tractor

All Resource Management Company assets are being sold in alliance with Gordon Brothers. For more information about the Nashville auction, including detailed equipment information, visit rbauction.com/Nashville.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplacee, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers , and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

About Gordon Brothers:

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors, and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four service areas: valuations, dispositions, operations, and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial, and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with 25 offices across four continents.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-nashville-auction-features-late-model-equipment-from-close-to-100-owners-300656066.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

