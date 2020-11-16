Ritchie Bros. Orlando 2021 auction set for Feb. 15 - 20

Feb. 2020 event featured 13,000+ items selling for US$237+ million; 18,000+ registered bidders

ORLANDO, Flo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - With the dates recently set, Ritchie Bros. is already accepting consignments for its massive, six-day Orlando auction on February 15 – 20, 2021.

"We're very excited to announce our 2021 auction dates for our 'Premier Global Auction' in Orlando, FL; and, while a lot has changed since our February 2020 Orlando event, Ritchie Bros. remains as dedicated as ever to helping customers by making buying and selling equipment easier than ever," said Kari Taylor, President, North American Sales, Ritchie Bros. "Since mid-March we have been conducting our auctions 100% online and have seen bidder registrations and buyer demand grow exponentially thanks to our unmatched marketing efforts and customer confidence in our online platform. For Orlando 2021 we will continue to leverage our technology and incorporate our learnings into the ultimate auction experience."

In 2020 Ritchie Bros. has seen website traffic increase by 35% to 27+ million visits, while bidder registrations are up 71% to 817,000+ registrations. Once online, buyers are extremely active, watchlisting more than 680,000+ items and making 300,000+ PriorityBids. As of today, Ritchie Bros. has online buyers approved with more than $57 billion in purchasing power.

"Orlando is our biggest event of the year, with equipment from across the United States and around the world," added Ms. Taylor. "This week we held our final Orlando auction of 2020 and saw online registrations increase 51% year over year. We encourage interested sellers to contact us as soon as possible. Let us start marketing your assets to buyers across the globe. Count on us to bring a world of buyers at the Premier Global Auction."

Ritchie Bros.' annual February Orlando auction features more than 200 acres for equipment display. The February 2020 event featured more than 13,000+ equipment items and attracted 18,000+ bidders from 85 countries.

Companies and individuals looking to sell equipment and trucks in the February 2021 Orlando auction should contact their local sales representative or contact the Orlando site directly at +1.855-331-5789. For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.

