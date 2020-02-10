Ritchie Bros.' Orlando schedule: what's selling when

Six-day February auction features 13,000+ items from 1,000+ sellers spread over 200+ acres

ORLANDO, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - This isn't your run-of-the-mill auction. This is the biggest auction of the year. Over six-days next week—February 17 – 22, 2020—Ritchie Bros. will sell 13,000+ items for 1,000+ sellers spread over 200+ acres. With an auction of this size, it's important to know what's selling when, so here we go:

DAY ONE – Monday, February 17: loader backhoes, multi-terrain & skid steer loaders, skip loaders, telescopic forklifts, rough-terrain forklifts, standard forklifts, boom Lifts, scissor lifts, light towers, and more.

DAY TWO – Tuesday, February 18: wheel loaders, wheel dozers, farm tractors, sprayers, spreaders, combines, trenchers, directional drills, boring machines, log loaders, feller bunchers, skidders, mulchers, horizontal grinders, chippers, air compressors, heavy gen sets, industrial gen sets, and more.

DAY THREE – Wednesday, February 19: crawler tractors, crawler loaders, cranes, pipelayers, compaction equipment, aggregate equipment, paving equipment, concrete batch plants, concrete pumps, and more.

DAY FOUR – Thursday, February 20: motor scrapers, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, rock trucks, vocational trucks, automobiles, sports utility vehicles, motorcycles, pickups, and more.

DAY FIVE – Friday, February 21: excavators, boom trucks, bucket trucks, digger derrick trucks, water trucks, material handlers, buses, emergency vehicles, motor homes, cab & chassis, and more.

DAY SIX – Saturday, February 22: truck tractors, heavy haul trucks, winch tractors, bed trucks, tow trucks, reefer trucks, trailers, boats, airplanes, and more.

Note: Most days, Ritchie Bros. will be selling items in three, simultaneously running auction rings. Plan ahead, as equipment you wish to bid on may be sold in separate locations onsite.

Know Before You Go: registration, bidding, and customer service info

Customers looking to get a head start on the massive crowds expected at the auction next week, can place bids on most items now via Ritchie Bros.' PriorityBid technology. Place a PriorityBid online today and Ritchie Bros.' system will bid for you up to your set maximum bid. Bids can also be made in the Orlando auction in person at the auction site, online in real-time via rbauction.com, or via Ritchie Bros. mobile application. To learn more, visit rbauction.com/buying.

Onsite registration for the Orlando auction begins this Thursday, February 13, and the site is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day for equipment inspection. An information services tent will be available to help with any and all customer questions.

Ritchie Bros. Financial Services (RBFS) will be onsite to help customers obtain financing if needed—interested customers can contact the RBFS team today at +1.855.331.5750 or submit an online finance application at rbfinance.com.

Parking for the Orlando auction is located offsite at 450 Deen Still Rd., Davenport, FL, with multiple shuttle buses running back and forth to the site.

For more information about the Orlando auction visit rbauction.com/Orlando2020, and don't forget to follow Ritchie Bros. on social media for news and updates from the auction.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company's suite of multichannel sales solutions also includes RB Asset Solutions, a complete end-to-end asset management and disposition system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

