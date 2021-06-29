Ritchie Bros. preps for its largest pipeline construction event ever in New Mexico this August

After 36 years, the owner of Barrilleaux Inc. is retiring and selling his fleet unreserved on Aug. 10-11

HOUSTON, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On August 10 – 11, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever, single-owner auction for Barrilleaux Inc., an oilfield pipeline construction company based in New Mexico and Texas. Tens of millions of dollars of equipment will be sold in this two-day event, including late-model, low-hour directional drills, trenchers, 40+ pipelayers, 120 excavators, 35+ dozers, loaders, heavy haul trucks, trailers, attachments, tools, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.