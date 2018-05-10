Ritchie Bros. reports first quarter 2018 results

Net income attributable to stockholders of $17.1 million improved 65% compared to $10.4 million for the same quarter in 2017. Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") attributable to stockholders increased 60% to $0.16 versus $0.10 in the first quarter of 2017. Other key first quarter highlights included:

Consolidated results:

Total revenues, as presented under the new revenue standard, were $260.2 million ; a 30% increase over the first quarter of 2017

; a 30% increase over the first quarter of 2017 Total Company agency proceeds 1 (non-GAAP measure) of $169.8 million increased 36% from $124.5 million in the first quarter of 2017

(non-GAAP measure) of increased 36% from in the first quarter of 2017 Cash provided by operating activities of $67.2 million

Repayment of $29.2 million in long-term debt in the first quarter of 2018

in long-term debt in the first quarter of 2018 Declared quarterly dividend of $0.17 per common share

Auctions & Marketplaces ("A&M") segment:

Gross Transaction Value ("GTV") 2 of $1.2 billion increased 29% from $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017

of increased 29% from in the first quarter of 2017 Total revenues of $232.6 million increased 30% from $179.1 million in the first quarter of 2017

increased 30% from in the first quarter of 2017 A&M agency proceeds 3 (non-GAAP measure) of $156.8 million increased 36% from $115.7 million in the first quarter of 2017

(non-GAAP measure) of increased 36% from in the first quarter of 2017 A&M revenue rate improved 10 basis points ("bps") over the first quarter of 2017; and A&M agency proceeds rate4 (non-GAAP measure) improved 60 bps over the first quarter of 2017

"We achieved strong revenue and agency proceeds growth in the first quarter as our teams leveraged the capabilities of the combined company to win new business, tap into existing customers and drive multi-channel offerings despite supply constraints and fewer auctions and selling days. In the quarter, over 70% of our live industrial auctions posted strong year-on-year growth comps across major geographies through excellent price realization and improvement in rate," said Ravi Saligram, Chief Executive Officer.

Saligram continued, "we are encouraged to see early signs of recovery starting in Canada and growth momentum internationally but continue to navigate very tight supply conditions in the US market. RBFS, Mascus and the Government business performed extremely well and we are beginning to experience the benefits of the Caterpillar Alliance. Overall, we're off to a good start in the year and will continue to be focused on executing against our multi-channel initiatives."

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2014-09 Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606"). Revenues on inventory sales and ancillary and logistical services are presented gross of the related expenses rather than net. Accordingly, in addition to total revenues, the Company has added a new metric to our disclosures called agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure), which presents revenues as previously reported and is calculated as total revenues under Topic 606 less the cost of inventory sold and ancillary and logistical service expenses.

_____________________________ 1 Agency proceeds is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting the cost of inventory sold and ancillary and logistical service expenses from total revenues. Agency proceeds is an element of the performance criteria for certain annual short-term incentive awards we grant to our employees and officers. Agency proceeds is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure from the Company's consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". 2 GTV represents total proceeds from all items sold at our live on site auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in our consolidated financial statements. 3 A&M agency proceeds is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides useful information about the performance of our A&M contracts for different financial periods. A&M agency proceeds is calculated as A&M total revenues less cost of inventory sold and is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures". 4 A&M agency proceeds rate is a non-GAAP financial measure that provides useful information about the performance of our operations by comparing the margins we earn on our contracts for different financial periods. A&M agency proceeds rate is calculated by dividing A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) by GTV. A&M agency proceeds rate is reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our consolidated financial statements under "Non-GAAP Measures".

Financial Overview

(Unaudited)







Three months ended March 31,









$ Change

% Change (in U.S. $000's, except EPS) 2018 2017 2018 over 2017

2018 over 2017 Service revenues $ 176,016 $ 123,379 $ 52,637

43% Revenue from inventory sales

84,162

76,048

8,114

11% Total revenues

260,178

199,427

60,751

30% Costs of services

36,657

24,340

12,317

51% Cost of inventory sold

75,791

63,401

12,390

20% Selling, general and administrative expenses

97,470

70,575

26,895

38% Acquisition-related costs

1,633

8,627

(6,994)

(81%) Operating income

32,873

23,597

9,276

39% Net income attributable to stockholders

17,138

10,377

6,761

65% Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.06

60% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.04

33% GTV $ 1,160,712 $ 899,410 $ 261,302

29% Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 169,807 $ 124,499 $ 45,308

36% A&M revenue $ 232,567 $ 179,078 $ 53,489

30% A&M revenue rate

20.0%

19.9%

n/a

10 bps A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 156,776 $ 115,677 $ 41,099

36% A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure)

13.5%

12.9%

n/a

60 bps

Results of operations – first quarter update

For the three months ended March 31, 2018

Consolidated Performance Highlights

Total revenues increased 30% to $260.2 million in the first quarter. Total revenue growth driven by incremental volume from the acquisition of IronPlanet Holdings, Inc. (the "Acquisition"), live auction performance, an increase in the volume of inventory contracts in Canada and Europe and the partial fee harmonization implemented in the first quarter. Foreign exchange had a positive impact on total revenues in the first quarter of 2018.

Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) improved 36% to $169.8 million versus $124.5 million in the first quarter of 2017 driven by GTV and service revenues growth and higher fee revenues.

Cost of services increased 51% to $36.7 million in the first quarter. The increase was primarily due to the Acquisition and the costs associated with the inspection and appraisal activities that support our online channels. The increase is also due to an increase in GTV at our live on site auctions over the comparative period and the growth of our ancillary business.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased $26.9 million, or 38% in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. This increase is primarily due to the Acquisition, investment in talent to support new businesses and initiatives, and $4.6 million in share unit expenses in the first quarter of 2018 compared to $0.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. The $4.0 million increase in share unit expenses was primarily due to mark-to-market costs driven by a growth in the Company's share price, as well as incremental compensation costs resulting from a performance share unit modification on March 1, 2018.

Operating income increased 39% during the first quarter of 2018 to $32.9 million, compared to the first quarter of 2017. This increase is primarily driven from higher total revenues and lower acquisition-related costs, partially offset by higher costs of services and SG&A expenses. There were no adjusting items impacting operating income results in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased $6.8 million, or 65%, in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the first quarter of 2017. This improvement is primarily due to operating income growth and lower income taxes partially offset by the increases in interest expense due to the increased indebtedness to fund the Acquisition.

Primarily for the same reasons noted above, diluted EPS attributable to stockholders improved 60% to $0.16 in the first quarter of 2018 compared to diluted EPS attributable to stockholders of $0.10 in the first quarter of 2017.

Auctions & Marketplaces Performance Highlights

GTV increased 29% to $1.2 billion in the first quarter compared to $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017. The increase is primarily attributable to the incremental volume from the Acquisition, together with the significant year over year growth from the Orlando auction in the quarter. The increase was partially offset by the continuing equipment supply constraints, as well as the reduction of live on site auctions and sale days over the comparative period.

Total revenues increased 30% to $232.6 million in the first quarter compared to $179.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. Total revenue growth driven by incremental volume from the Acquisition, live auction performance, an increase in the volume of inventory contracts in Canada and Europe and the partial fee harmonization implemented in the first quarter. A&M revenue rate, which the Company calculates as A&M total revenues divided by GTV, for first quarter was 20.0%, a 10-basis point increase over the same quarter last year.

A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) improved 36% to $156.8 million versus $115.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 driven by GTV and service revenues growth and higher fee revenues. The overall A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure) improved 60 basis points to 13.5% from 12.9% in the first quarter of 2017.

New Accounting Standard

The Company adopted the new accounting standard related to revenue recognition effective January 1,2018. The prior periods presented here have been restated to reflect adoption of this new standard.

Dividend Information

Quarterly dividend

The Company declared on May 10, 2018, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on June 20, 2018 to shareholders of record on May 30, 2018.

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, at 8am Pacific time / 11 am Eastern time / 4 pm GMT on May 11, 2018. The replay of the webcast will be available through June 11, 2018.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the Company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live on site auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification program; Marketplace-E, an online auction marketplace; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy Auctioneers, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results, including growth prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the Company's ability to successfully integrate IronPlanet, and to receive the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and which is available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – First Quarter

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017









GTV $ 1,160,712 $ 899,410 Service revenues $ 176,016 $ 123,379 Revenue from inventory sales

84,162

76,048 Total revenues

260,178

199,427 Cost of services

36,657

24,340 Cost of inventory sold

75,791

63,401 Selling, general and administrative expenses

97,470

70,575 Acquisition-related costs

1,633

8,627 Depreciation and amortization expenses

16,191

10,338 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment

(345)

(721) Foreign exchange gain

(92)

(730) Total operating expenses

227,305

175,830 Operating income

32,873

23,597 Interest expense

(11,310)

(8,133) Other, net

913

2,284 Income before income taxes

22,476

17,748 Income tax expense

5,269

7,315 Net income $ 17,207 $ 10,433 Net income attributable to:









Stockholders

17,138

10,377

Non-controlling interests

69

56

$ 17,207 $ 10,433 Earnings per share attributable







to stockholders:









Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.10

Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of share outstanding:









Basic

107,355,381

106,851,595

Diluted

108,643,897

107,788,949

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)















March 31,

December 31,

2018

2017 Assets





















Cash and cash equivalents $ 278,944

$ 267,910 Restricted cash

62,414



63,206 Trade and other receivables

182,157



92,105 Inventory

34,350



38,238 Other current assets

30,657



27,026 Assets held for sale

251



584 Income taxes receivable

17,515



19,418 Total current assets

606,288



508,487











Property, plant and equipment

522,871



526,581 Equity-accounted investments

6,915



7,408 Other non-current assets

26,807



24,146 Intangible assets

259,052



261,094 Goodwill

674,097



670,922 Deferred tax assets

19,934



18,674 Total assets $ 2,115,964

$ 2,017,312























Liabilities and Equity





















Auction proceeds payable $ 303,416

$ 199,245 Trade and other payables

170,777



164,553 Income taxes payable

2,021



732 Short-term debt

5,861



7,018 Current portion of long-term debt

9,264



16,907 Total current liabilities

491,339



388,455











Long-term debt

771,030



795,985 Other non-current liabilities

44,857



46,773 Deferred tax liabilities

34,712



32,334 Total liabilities

1,341,938



1,263,547











Contingencies









Contingently redeemable performance











share units

16,576



9,014 Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:













Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares













authorized, issued and outstanding shares:













107,471,895 (December 31, 2017: 107,269,783)

144,387



138,582

Additional paid-in capital

44,327



41,005

Retained earnings

601,205



602,609

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,619)



(42,514) Stockholders' equity

752,300



739,682 Non-controlling interest

5,150



5,069 Total shareholders' equity

757,450



744,751 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,115,964

$ 2,017,312

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended March 31, 2018



2017 Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:











Net income $ 17,207

$ 10,433

Adjustments for items not affecting cash:













Depreciation and amortization expenses

16,191



10,338



Stock option compensation expense

2,343



1,311



Equity-classified PSU expense

3,035



1,012



Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,066



445



Other, net

2,131



(1,042)

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities

25,265



112,045 Net cash provided by operating activities

67,238



134,542 Investing activities:











Property, plant and equipment additions

(2,564)



(1,863)

Intangible asset additions

(7,034)



(5,664)

Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment

1,066



1,505

Other, net

(4,674)



- Net cash used in investing activities

(13,206)



(6,022) Financing activities:











Dividends paid to stockholders

(18,245)



(18,160)

Dividends paid to NCI

-



(41)

Issuances of share capital

4,313



3,412

Proceeds from short-term debt

308



1,219

Repayment of short-term debt

(1,754)



(1,009)

Repayment of long-term debt

(29,237)



-

Repayment of finance lease obligations

(802)



(438)

Other, net

-



(48) Net cash used in financing activities

(45,417)



(15,065) Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on











cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,627



3,336

Increase

10,242



116,791

Beginning of period

331,116



758,089 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 341,358

$ 874,880

Segmented Information

(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



















Three months ended March 31, 2018

A&M Other Consolidated Service revenues $ 148,405 $ 27,611 $ 176,016 Revenue from inventory sales

84,162

-

84,162 Total revenues

232,567

27,611

260,178 Costs of services

21,448

15,209

36,657 Cost of inventory sold

75,791

-

75,791 Selling, general and administrative













expenses ("SG&A")

93,002

4,468

97,470 Segment profit $ 42,326 $ 7,934 $ 50,260 Acquisition-related costs









1,633 D&A expenses









16,191 Gain on disposition of property, plant













and equipment ("PPE")









(345) Foreign exchange gain









(92) Operating income







$ 32,873 Interest expense









(11,310) Other income, net









913 Income tax expense









(5,269) Net income







$ 17,207































Three months ended March 31, 2017

A&M Other Consolidated Service revenues $ 103,030 $ 20,349 $ 123,379 Revenue from inventory sales

76,048

-

76,048 Total revenues

179,078

20,349

199,427 Costs of services

12,587

11,753

24,340 Cost of inventory sold

63,401

-

63,401 SG&A expenses

67,111

3,464

70,575 Segment profit $ 35,979 $ 5,132 $ 41,111 Acquisition-related costs









8,627 D&A expenses









10,338 Gain on disposition of PPE









(721) Foreign exchange gain









(730) Operating income







$ 23,597 Interest expense









(8,133) Other income, net









2,284 Income tax expense









(7,315) Net income







$ 10,433

Selected Data

(Unaudited)











(in U.S. $000's)

March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Current assets $ 606,288 $ 508,487 Current liabilities

491,339

388,455 Working capital $ 114,949 $ 120,032 Total assets $ 2,115,964 $ 2,017,312 Long-term debt

780,294

812,892 Stockholders' equity

752,300

739,682



















Selected operating data

















As at and for the three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 Number of consignments at industrial auctions

10,750

11,350 Number of bidder registrations at industrial auctions

119,000

114,500 Number of buyers at industrial auctions

29,000

29,150 Number of lots at industrial auctions

81,000

84,000 Number of permanent operational sites

35

35 Number of regional operational sites

5

5 Total auction sites

40

40 Number of industrial auctions

35

41



















Average industrial auction data

















Three months ended March 31,

2018

2017 GTV $ 15.9 million $ 16.4 million Bidder registrations

2,405

2,319 Consignors

233

231 Lots

1,576

1,680

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release makes reference to various non-GAAP measures. These measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The following table presents the Company's adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure) results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 2017, as well as reconciles those metrics to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated income statements:

































(in U.S. $000's, except share and Three months ended March 31, per share data)











Change

2018

2017

2018 over 2017 Net income attributable to stockholders $ 17,138

$ 10,377

65% Current income tax adjusting item:













Change in uncertain tax provision

-



2,290

(100%) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure)













$ 17,138

$ 12,667

35% Effect of dilutive securities $ -

$ 27

(100%) Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding















108,643,897



107,788,949

1%















Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders













$ 0.16

$ 0.10

60% Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders (non-GAAP measure)













$ 0.16

$ 0.12

33%

There were no adjusting items for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The adjusting item for the three months ended March 31, 2017 was a $2.3 million (or $0.02 per diluted share) charge related to the change in uncertain tax provisions.

The following table presents the Company's agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, as well as reconciles that metric to total revenues, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated income statements:

















(in U.S. $000's) Three months ended March 31,













Change

2018

2017

2018 over 2017 Total revenues $ 260,178

$ 199,427

30%

Less: cost of inventory sold

(75,791)



(63,401)

20%

Less: ancillary and logistical service

















expenses

(14,580)



(11,527)

26% Agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 169,807

$ 124,499

36%

The following table presents the Company's A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) and A&M agency proceeds rate (non-GAAP measure) results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and 2017, as well as reconciles those metrics to A&M total revenues and A&M revenue rate, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's consolidated financial statements:

















(in U.S. $000's) Three months ended March 31,













Change

2018

2017

2018 over 2017 A&M total revenues $ 232,567

$ 179,078

30%

Less: cost of inventory sold

(75,791)



(63,401)

20% A&M agency proceeds (non-GAAP measure) $ 156,776

$ 115,677

36%















GTV

1,160,712



899,410

29%















A&M revenue rate

20.0%



19.9%

10 bps A&M agency proceeds rate















(non-GAAP measure)

13.5%



12.9%

60 bps

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300646716.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

http://www.rbauction.com

