Ritchie Bros. reports fourth quarter 2022 results

Achieves full year record GTV of $6.0 billion

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) (the "Company", "Ritchie Bros.", "we", "us", or "our") reported the following results for the fourth quarter, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

(All figures are presented in U.S. dollars)

"Ritchie Bros. delivered outstanding bottom line performance in 2022 with record $6.0 billion in GTV," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros. "These results reflect the high bar we set for execution for our team and a strong focus on delivering value for our customers. We are excited by the anticipated closing of the IAA acquisition and its expected impact to Ritchie Bros. for years to come."

In addition, Eric Jacobs, CFO of Ritchie Bros. added, "we are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the fourth quarter. Despite a challenging supply, mix, and pricing environment, the Ritchie Bros. team is executing well, and we are confident in our ability to maintain the momentum."

Fourth Quarter Financial and Business Metric Highlights1:

Gross transaction value ("GTV") 1 increased 6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion or 9% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

increased 6% year-over-year to or 9% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange Total revenue increased 24% year-over-year to $443.9 million

Service revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $272.5 million



Inventory sales revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $171.3 million

Net income increased 48% year-over-year to $45.3 million

Diluted earnings per share increased 48% year-over-year to $0.40 per share

per share Diluted adjusted earnings per share 1 increased 36% year-over year to $0.68 per share

increased 36% year-over year to per share Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 24% year-over-year to $121.5 million

Full Year Financial and Business Metric Highlights1:

GTV increased 9% year-over-year to $6.0 billion or 12% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange

or 12% year-over-year when excluding the impact of foreign exchange Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $1.7 billion

Service revenue increased 14% year-over-year to $1.1 billion



Inventory sales revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $683.2 million

Net income increased 110% year-over-year to $319.8 million

Diluted earnings per share increased 110% year-over-year to $2.86 per share

per share Diluted adjusted earnings per share increased 24% year-over year to $2.41 per share

per share Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% year-over-year to $465.2 million

Financial and Operational Highlights















































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

















% Change















% Change (in U.S. dollars $000's, except EPS and percentages)

2022

2021



2022 over

2021

2022

2021



2022 over

2021 GTV

$ 1,544,267

$ 1,461,492



6 %

$ 6,025,889

$ 5,533,931



9 % Service revenue



272,523



244,788



11 %



1,050,583



917,759



14 % Service revenue as a % of total GTV



17.6 %

16.7 %

90 bps



17.4 %

16.6 %

80 bps









































Inventory sales revenue



171,338



114,585



50 %



683,225



499,212



37 % Inventory return



17,771



11,426



56 %



74,651



51,291



46 % Inventory rate



10.4 %

10.0 %

40 bps



10.9 %

10.3 %

60 bps









































Net income attributable to stockholders



45,290



30,595



48 %



319,657



151,868



110 % Adjusted EBITDA



121,522



98,202



24 %



465,215



385,324



21 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.40

$ 0.27



48 %

$ 2.86

$ 1.36



110 % Diluted adjusted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.68

$ 0.50



36 %

$ 2.41

$ 1.94



24 %

GTV by Geography













































Three months ended December 31,





Year ended December 31,

















% Change















% Change

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except percentages)



2022



2021

2022 over 2021





2022



2021

2022 over 2021







































United States

$ 853,420

$ 809,504

5 %

$ 3,432,366

$ 3,230,708

6 % Canada



456,043



413,669

10 %



1,707,072



1,441,929

18 % International



234,804



238,319

(1) %



886,451



861,294

3 % Total GTV

$ 1,544,267

$ 1,461,492

6 %

$ 6,025,889

$ 5,533,931

9 %

For the Fourth Quarter:

GTV increased 6% year-over-year to $1.5 billion driven by a rebound in lot volumes offset by weaker mix adjusted prices, unfavourable impact of foreign exchange and unfavorable asset mix. GTV increased 9% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange.





driven by a rebound in lot volumes offset by weaker mix adjusted prices, unfavourable impact of foreign exchange and unfavorable asset mix. GTV increased 9% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Service revenue increased 11% year-over-year, driven by solid contribution from both Auctions & Marketplace ("A&M") and positive growth from our Other Services. Service revenue as a percent of GTV increased 90 bps year-over-year to 17.6%.





Inventory return increased 56% year-over-year to $17.8 million due to higher volume of inventory deals, driven primarily by the rental sector within our strategic accounts in the United States . Solid execution from the at-risk team drove a robust 10.4% inventory rate.





due to higher volume of inventory deals, driven primarily by the rental sector within our strategic accounts in . Solid execution from the at-risk team drove a robust 10.4% inventory rate. Net income increased 48% year-over-year to $45.3 million as a result of strong growth in operating income, higher interest income from a rise in interest rates and a lower effective tax rate.

as a result of strong growth in operating income, higher interest income from a rise in interest rates and a lower effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24% driven by high flow through revenue growth of 24%.





Total number of organizations activated on the Business Inventory Management System increased by 465% year-over-year compared to 2021.

For the Full Year:

GTV increased 9% year-over-year to $6.0 billion driven by continued strong demand, strong asset pricing and higher lot counts, partially offset by an unfavourable impact of foreign exchange and an unfavorable asset mix. GTV increased 12% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange.





driven by continued strong demand, strong asset pricing and higher lot counts, partially offset by an unfavourable impact of foreign exchange and an unfavorable asset mix. GTV increased 12% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Service revenue increased 14% year-over-year driven by higher buyer fees implemented in early 2022 and revenue growth from our Other Services. Service revenue as a percent of GTV increased 80 bps year-over-year to 17.4%.





Inventory return increased 46% year-over-year to $74.7 million due to higher volume of inventory deals sourced, including from our strategic accounts in the United States primarily in the finance and rental sectors. In addition, Canada saw an increased volume of inventory sold mainly in the commercial transportation and construction sectors. Solid execution from the at-risk team drove a robust 10.9% inventory rate.





due to higher volume of inventory deals sourced, including from our strategic accounts in primarily in the finance and rental sectors. In addition, saw an increased volume of inventory sold mainly in the commercial transportation and construction sectors. Solid execution from the at-risk team drove a robust 10.9% inventory rate. Net income increased 110% year-over-year to $319.8 million primarily due to the gain of $169.1 million on property, plant and equipment from the sale of the Bolton property. The increase was also due to higher operating income and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by $9.7 million primarily relating to higher interest expense from our 2021 Notes and a loss on redemption.





primarily due to the gain of on property, plant and equipment from the sale of the property. The increase was also due to higher operating income and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by primarily relating to higher interest expense from our 2021 Notes and a loss on redemption. Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% driven by strong flow through on revenue growth of 22%, despite inflationary pressures on costs and higher costs relating to investments made for our growth initiatives.





Cash provided by operating activities was $463.1 million for 2022





for 2022 Debt / net income was 1.9x for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .





. Adjusted net debt1 / adjusted EBITDA1 was 0.3x at and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 .

Result by Segments











































Three months ended December 31, 2022

Year ended December 31, 2022 (in U.S. dollars $000's, except percentages)

A&M



Other

Consolidated

A&M



Other

Consolidated Commissions

$ 124,898

$ —

$ 124,898

$ 485,916

$ —

$ 485,916 Fees



97,174



50,451



147,625



366,079



198,588



564,667 Total service revenue



222,072



50,451



272,523



851,995



198,588



1,050,583 Inventory sales revenue



171,338



—



171,338



683,225



—



683,225 Total revenue



393,410



50,451



443,861



1,535,220



198,588



1,733,808 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—



14,009



14,009



—



52,628



52,628 Other costs of services



25,742



2,801



28,543



104,902



10,597



115,499 Cost of inventory sold



153,567



—



153,567



608,574



—



608,574 Selling, general and administrative



115,568



20,289



135,857



466,251



73,682



539,933 Segment profit

$ 98,533

$ 13,352

$ 111,885

$ 355,493

$ 61,681

$ 417,174 Total GTV

$ 1,544,267



N/A



N/A

$ 6,025,889



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



14.4

% N/A



N/A



14.1

% N/A



N/A











































Three months ended December 31, 2021

Year ended December 31, 2021 (in U.S. dollars $000's, except percentages)

A&M

Other

Consolidated

A&M

Other

Consolidated Commissions

$ 126,135

$ —

$ 126,135

$ 469,718

$ —

$ 469,718 Fees



73,370



45,283



118,653



293,408



154,633



448,041 Total service revenue



199,505



45,283



244,788



763,126



154,633



917,759 Inventory sales revenue



114,585



—



114,585



499,212



—



499,212 Total revenue



314,090



45,283



359,373



1,262,338



154,633



1,416,971 Ancillary and logistical service expenses



—



13,780



13,780



—



52,301



52,301 Other costs of services



25,216



1,988



27,204



97,423



5,534



102,957 Cost of inventory sold



103,159



—



103,159



447,921



—



447,921 Selling, general and administrative



110,161



15,735



125,896



406,360



49,843



456,203 Segment profit

$ 75,554

$ 13,780

$ 89,334

$ 310,634

$ 46,955

$ 357,589 Total GTV

$ 1,461,492



N/A



N/A

$ 5,533,931



N/A



N/A A&M service revenue as a % of total GTV- Rate



13.7 %

N/A



N/A



13.8 %

N/A



N/A

_____________________________________

Auctions & Marketplace Segment Results:

For the Fourth Quarter:

A&M service revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $222.1 million with A&M take rate increasing 70 basis points to 14.4% driven by higher buyer fees implemented in early 2022.





with A&M take rate increasing 70 basis points to 14.4% driven by higher buyer fees implemented in early 2022. Inventory sales revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $171.3 million primarily due to a higher mix of GTV contracted via inventory deals. This increase in mix was mainly driven by our strategic accounts in the United States .

For the Full Year:

A&M service revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $852.0 million with A&M take rate increasing 40 basis points to 14.1% driven by higher buyer fees implemented in early 2022.





with A&M take rate increasing 40 basis points to 14.1% driven by higher buyer fees implemented in early 2022. Inventory sales revenue increased 37% year-over-year to $683.2 million primarily due to a higher mix of GTV contracted via inventory deals primarily sourced from our United States strategic accounts teams.

Other Services Segment Results:

For the Fourth Quarter:

Other Services total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $50.5 million primarily due to the inclusion of SmartEquip, stronger performance and execution in RBFS, and growth in Rouse.





primarily due to the inclusion of SmartEquip, stronger performance and execution in RBFS, and growth in Rouse. Other Services selling, general and administrative expenses increased 29% year-over-year to $20.3 million due to higher labor costs from investments made for our growth initiatives in RBFS and Rouse, and the inclusion of SmartEquip.

For the Full Year:

Other Services total revenue increased 28% year-over-year to $198.6 million primarily due to stronger performance and execution in RBFS, the addition of SmartEquip and strong growth in Rouse.





primarily due to stronger performance and execution in RBFS, the addition of SmartEquip and strong growth in Rouse. Other costs of services increased 91% year-over-year to $10.6 million mainly due to the acquisition of SmartEquip.





mainly due to the acquisition of SmartEquip. Other Services selling, general and administrative expenses increased 48% year-over-year to $73.7 million due to the inclusion of SmartEquip, higher costs in RBFS with strong results, as well as investments made for our growth initiatives in Rouse.

Dividend Information

Quarterly Dividend

On January 13, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share, payable on March 3, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Ritchie Bros. is hosting a conference call to discuss its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 at 2pm Pacific time / 5pm Eastern time / 10pm GMT on February 21, 2023. The replay of the webcast will be available through March 21, 2023.

Conference call and webcast details are available at the following link:

https://investor.ritchiebros.com

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, commercial transportation, agriculture, energy, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offering live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with weekly featured auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Ritchie List, a self-serve listing service for North America; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales; and sector-specific solutions GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Ritchie Bros. Energy. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, an innovative technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle and integrates parts procurement with both OEMs and dealers; plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, in particular, statements regarding future financial and operational results and growth and value prospects and payment of dividends. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend", or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or statements that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should", or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations, the operations of customers, and general economic conditions, including inflation, rising interest rates and foreign exchange rate fluctuation; the numerous factors that influence the supply of and demand for used equipment; economic and other conditions in local, regional and global sectors; the risk that a condition to closing of the Company's pending acquisition of IAA may not be satisfied (or waived), that either party may terminate the merger agreement or that the closing of the proposed IAA transaction might be delayed or not occur at all; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired companies including IAA, and to receive the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; the significant costs associated with the pending IAA transaction; potential business disruption following the public announcement or consummation of the proposed IAA transaction; and the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the SEC, SEDAR, and Company websites. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, you should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements.

Key Operating Metrics

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key operating metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, and make operating decisions. We believe these key operating metrics are useful to investors because management uses these metrics to assess the growth of our business and the effectiveness of our operational strategies.

We define our key operating metrics as follows:

Gross transaction value: Represents total proceeds from all items sold at the Company's auctions and online marketplaces. GTV is not a measure of financial performance, liquidity, or revenue, and is not presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements.

Inventory return: Inventory sales revenue less cost of inventory sold.

Inventory rate: Inventory return divided by inventory sales revenue.

Inventory management system activations: Number of organizations activated on IMS. An organization is considered activated on IMS when a customer has signed an annual multi-channel contract and has an IMS instance setup to allow for equipment to be directed to one of our transaction solutions digitally.

Bids per lots sold: Each bid is completed electronically through our real-time online bidding system. A lot is defined as a single asset to be sold, or a group of assets bundled for sale as one unit. This metric calculates the total number of bids received for a lot divided by the total number of lots sold. This metric excludes GovPlanet transactions.

Total lots sold: A single asset to be sold, or a group of assets bundled for sale as one unit. Low value assets are sometimes bundled into a single lot, collectively referred to as "small value lots". This metric excludes GovPlanet transactions.

GTV and Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

GTV and Condensed Consolidated Income Statements – Fourth Quarter

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except share, per share amounts and percentages)

(Unaudited)











































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,















% Change













% Change





2022



2021

2022 over 2021



2022



2021

2022 over 2021 GTV

$ 1,544,267

$ 1,461,492

6 %

$ 6,025,889

$ 5,533,931

9 % Revenue:



































Service revenue

$ 272,523

$ 244,788

11 %

$ 1,050,583

$ 917,759

14 % Inventory sales revenue



171,338



114,585

50 %



683,225



499,212

37 % Total revenue



443,861



359,373

24 %



1,733,808



1,416,971

22 % Operating expenses:



































Costs of services



42,553



40,984

4 %



168,127



155,258

8 % Cost of inventory sold



153,567



103,159

49 %



608,574



447,921

36 % Selling, general and administrative



135,856



125,896

8 %



539,933



456,203

18 % Acquisition-related costs



22,194



13,971

59 %



37,261



30,197

23 % Depreciation and amortization



24,342



22,977

6 %



97,155



87,889

11 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss



(202)



4

(5,150) %



(954)



792

(220) % Total operating expenses



378,310



306,991

23 %



1,450,096



1,178,260

23 % Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



333



125

166 %



170,833



1,436

11,796 % Operating income



65,884



52,507

25 %



454,545



240,147

89 % Interest expense



(9,532)



(10,373)

(8) %



(57,880)



(36,993)

56 % Interest income



3,730



393

849 %



6,971



1,402

397 % Change in fair value of derivatives, net



—



(1,248)

(100) %



1,263



(1,248)

(201) % Other income, net



(1,094)



134

(916) %



1,089



1,924

(43) % Income before income taxes



58,988



41,413

42 %



405,988



205,232

98 % Income tax expense



13,666



10,837

26 %



86,230



53,378

62 % Net income

$ 45,322

$ 30,576

48 %

$ 319,758

$ 151,854

111 % Net income attributable to:



































Stockholders

$ 45,290

$ 30,595

48 %

$ 319,657

$ 151,868

110 % Non-controlling interests



32



(19)

(268) %



101



(14)

(821) % Net income

$ 45,322

$ 30,576

48 %

$ 319,758

$ 151,854

111 % Earnings per share attributable to stockholders:



































Basic

$ 0.41

$ 0.28

46 %

$ 2.89

$ 1.38

109 % Diluted

$ 0.40

$ 0.27

48 %

$ 2.86

$ 1.36

110 % Weighted average number of share outstanding:



































Basic



110,874,044



110,558,905

0 %



110,781,282



110,315,782

0 % Diluted



111,968,794



111,620,283

0 %



111,886,025



111,406,830

0 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except share data)

(Unaudited)



















December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 494,324

$ 326,113 Restricted cash



131,622



102,875 Trade and other receivables



186,448



150,895 Less: allowance for credit losses



(3,268)



(4,396) Inventory



103,050



102,494 Other current assets



48,341



64,346 Income taxes receivable



2,600



19,895 Total current assets



963,117



762,222













Restricted cash



—



933,464 Property, plant and equipment



459,137



449,087 Other non-current assets



163,375



142,504 Intangible assets



322,652



350,516 Goodwill



948,816



947,715 Deferred tax assets



6,630



7,406 Total assets

$ 2,863,727

$ 3,592,914













Liabilities and Equity











Auction proceeds payable

$ 425,716

$ 292,789 Trade and other liabilities



294,763



280,308 Income taxes payable



41,307



5,677 Short-term debt



29,118



6,147 Current portion of long-term debt



4,386



3,498 Total current liabilities



795,290



588,419













Long-term debt



577,111



1,733,940 Other non-current liabilities



147,290



147,260 Deferred tax liabilities



53,961



52,232 Total liabilities



1,573,652



2,521,851













Commitments and Contingencies











Stockholders' equity:











Share capital:











Common stock; no par value, unlimited shares authorized, issued and











outstanding shares: 110,881,363 (December 31, 2021: 110,618,049)



246,283



227,504 Additional paid-in capital



85,261



59,535 Retained earnings



1,043,169



839,609 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(85,104)



(55,973) Stockholders' equity



1,289,609



1,070,675 Non-controlling interest



466



388 Total stockholders' equity



1,290,075



1,071,063 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,863,727

$ 3,592,914

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in U.S. dollars $000's)

(Unaudited)





















Year ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash provided by (used in):











Operating activities:











Net income

$ 319,758

$ 151,854 Adjustments for items not affecting cash:











Depreciation and amortization



97,155



87,889 Share-based payments expense



41,664



31,335 Deferred income tax expense



(253)



3,859 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss



(6,468)



(107) Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment



(170,833)



(1,436) Loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes



4,792



— Amortization of debt issuance costs



3,872



2,926 Amortization of right-of-use assets



19,373



12,832 Change in fair value of derivatives



(1,263)



1,248 Other, net



4,076



2,752 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities



151,182



24,434 Net cash provided by operating activities



463,055



317,586 Investing activities:











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(63)



(170,976) Property, plant and equipment additions



(31,972)



(9,816) Proceeds on disposition of property, plant and equipment



165,542



1,911 Intangible asset additions



(39,965)



(33,671) Issuance of loans receivable



(22,037)



(2,622) Repayment of loans receivable



5,487



1,108 Other, net



340



— Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



77,332



(214,066) Financing activities:











Dividends paid to stockholders



(115,219)



(103,797) Acquisition of remaining interest in NCI



—



(5,556) Dividends paid to NCI



—



(104) Proceeds from exercise of options and share option plans



5,872



16,250 Payment of withholding taxes on issuance of shares



(3,955)



(9,283) Net increase (decrease) in short-term debt



776



(21,608) Proceeds from long-term debt



—



1,106,957 Repayment of long-term debt



(1,131,000)



(5,328) Debt issue costs



(4,257)



(5,655) Repayment of finance lease obligations



(10,339)



(10,968) Net cash used in financing activities



(1,258,122)



960,908 Effect of changes in foreign currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(18,771)



(8,871) (Decrease) Increase



(736,506)



1,055,557 Beginning of period



1,362,452



306,895 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$ 625,946

$ 1,362,452

Non-GAAP Measures

This news release references non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning and are, therefore, unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP.

Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted operating income provides useful information about the growth or decline of its operating income for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results. Adjusted operating income enhances the Company's ability to evaluate and understand ongoing operations, underlying business profitability, and facilitate the allocation of resources.

Adjusting operating income eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items from operating income, which are significant recurring and non-recurring items that the Company does not consider to be part of its normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as "adjusting items".

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of adjusted operating income to add-back share-based payments expense, all acquisition-related costs (including any share-based continuing employment costs recognized in acquisition-related costs), amortization of acquired intangible assets, and gain or loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment. The Company has also adjusted for certain non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs. These adjustments in 2021 have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable.

The following table reconciles adjusted operating income to operating income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the consolidated financial statements.











































Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,

















% Change













% Change

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except percentages)

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

Operating income

$ 65,884

$ 52,507

25 %

$ 454,545

$ 240,147

89 % Share-based payments expense



9,128



6,160

48 %



36,961



23,106

60 % Acquisition-related costs



22,194



13,971

59 %



37,261



30,197

23 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets



8,202



7,895

4 %



33,387



27,960

19 % Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs



880



(125)

(804) %



(166,857)



(1,436)

11,520 % Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



188



2,577

(93) %



5,061



3,497

45 % Adjusted operating income

$ 106,476

$ 82,985

28 %

$ 400,358

$ 323,471

24 %





(1) Please refer to pages 14-15 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (2) Adjusted operating income represents operating income excluding the effects of adjusting items.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Stockholders and Diluted Adjusted EPS Attributable to Stockholders Reconciliation

The Company believes that adjusted net income attributable to stockholders provides useful information about the growth or decline of the net income attributable to stockholders for the relevant financial period and eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results. Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders eliminates the financial impact of adjusting items from net income attributable to stockholders that the Company does not consider to be part of the normal operating results, such as share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, management reorganization costs, and certain other items, which the Company refers to as "adjusting items".

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders to add-back certain adjustments that have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable (refer to adjusted operating income reconciliation above).

The following table reconciles adjusted net income attributable to stockholders and diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders to net income attributable to stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to stockholders, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the consolidated financial statements.













































Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

















% Change













% Change

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except share and per share data, and percentages)

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

Net income attributable to stockholders

$ 45,290

$ 30,595

48 %

$ 319,657

$ 151,868

110 %

Share-based payments expense



9,128



6,160

48 %



36,961



23,106

60 %

Acquisition-related costs



22,194



13,971

59 %



37,261



30,197

23 %

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



8,202



7,895

4 %



33,387



27,960

19 %

Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs



880



(125)

(804) %



(166,857)



(1,436)

11,520 %

Loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes and certain related interest expense



—



—

— %



9,664



—

100 %

Change in fair value of derivatives



—



1,248

(100) %



(1,263)



1,248

(201) %

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



188



2,577

(93) %



5,061



3,497

45 %

Related tax effects of the above



(9,851)



(6,536)

51 %



(3,952)



(20,334)

(81) %

Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders

$ 76,031

$ 55,785

36 %

$ 269,919

$ 216,106

25 %

Weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding



111,968,794



111,620,283

0 %



111,886,025



111,406,830

0 %









































Diluted earnings per share attributable to stockholders

$ 0.40

$ 0.27

48 %

$ 2.86

$ 1.36

110 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share attributable to Stockholders

$ 0.68

$ 0.50

36 %

$ 2.41

$ 1.94

24 %







(1) Please refer to pages 14-15 for a summary of adjusting items for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (2) Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders represents net income attributable to stockholders, excluding the effects of adjusting items. (3) Diluted adjusted EPS attributable to stockholders is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to stockholders, net of the effect of dilutive securities, by the weighted average number of dilutive shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about the growth or decline of its net income when compared between different financial periods. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure because the Company believes it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and provides management with the ability to monitor its controllable incremental revenues and costs.

In 2021, the Company updated the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to add-back certain adjustments that have been applied retrospectively to all periods presented, as applicable (refer to adjusted operating income reconciliation above).

The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure in, or calculated from, the consolidated financial statements:













































Three months ended December 31,



Year ended December 31,



















% Change













% Change

(in U.S. dollars $000's, except percentages)

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

2022

2021

2022 over 2021

Net income

$ 45,322

$ 30,576

48 %

$ 319,758

$ 151,854

111 %

Add: depreciation and amortization



24,342



22,977

6 %



97,155



87,889

11 %

Add: interest expense



9,532



10,373

(8) %



57,880



36,993

56 %

Less: interest income



(3,730)



(392)

852 %



(6,971)



(1,402)

397 %

Add: income tax expense



13,666



10,837

26 %



86,230



53,378

62 %

EBITDA



89,132



74,371

20 %



554,052



328,712

69 %

Share-based payments expense



9,128



6,160

48 %



36,961



23,106

60 %

Acquisition-related costs



22,194



13,971

59 %



37,261



30,197

23 %

Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs



880



(125)

(804) %



(166,857)



(1,436)

11,520 %

Change in fair value of derivatives



—



1,248

(100) %



(1,263)



1,248

(201) %

Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



188



2,577

(93) %



5,061



3,497

45 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 121,522

$ 98,202

24 %

$ 465,215

$ 385,324

21 %







(1) Please refer to pages 14-15 for a summary of adjusting items during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income, as well as adding back share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment, change in fair value of derivatives, non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs which includes terminated and ongoing transaction costs, and excluding the effects of any non-recurring or unusual adjusting items.

Adjusted Net Debt and Adjusted Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

The Company believes that comparing adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA on a trailing 12–month basis for different financial periods provides useful information about the performance of its operations as an indicator of the amount of time it would take to settle both the Company's short and long-term debt. The Company does not consider this to be a measure of its liquidity, which is its ability to settle only short-term obligations, but rather a measure of how well it funds liquidity. Measures of liquidity are noted under "Liquidity and Capital Resources".

The following table reconciles adjusted net debt to debt, adjusted EBITDA to net income, and adjusted net debt/ adjusted EBITDA to debt/ net income, respectively, which are the most directly comparable GAAP measures in, or calculated from, its consolidated financial statements.

























Year ended December 31,















% Change (in U.S. dollars $millions, except percentages)



2022



2021

2022 over 2021 Short-term debt

$ 29.1

$ 6.1

377 % Long-term debt



581.5



1,737.4

(67) % Debt



610.6



1,743.5

(65) % Less: long-term debt in escrow



—



(933.5)

(100) % Less: cash and cash equivalents



(494.3)



(326.1)

52 % Adjusted net debt



116.3



483.9

(76) % Net income

$ 319.8

$ 151.9

111 % Add: depreciation and amortization



97.1



87.9

10 % Add: interest expense



57.9



37.0

56 % Less: interest income



(7.0)



(1.4)

400 % Add: income tax expense



86.2



53.4

61 % EBITDA



554.0



328.8

68 % Share-based payments expense



37.0



23.1

60 % Acquisition-related costs



37.3



30.2

24 % Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs



(166.9)



(1.4)

11821 % Change in fair value of derivatives



(1.3)



1.2

(208) % Non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs



5.1



3.5

46 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 465.2

$ 385.4

21 % Debt/net income



1.9 x

11.5 x (83) % Adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA



0.3 x

1.3 x (77) %



(1) Please refer to pages 14-15 for a summary of adjusting items during the trailing 12–months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, and subtracting interest income from net income, as well as adding back share-based payments expense, acquisition-related costs, loss (gain) on disposition of property, plant and equipment, change in fair value of derivatives, non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs which includes terminated and ongoing transaction costs, and excluding the effects of any non-recurring or unusual adjusting items. (3) Adjusted net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from short and long-term debt. (4) Adjusted net debt/Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by dividing adjusted net debt by adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2022 were:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022

$9.1 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $22.2 million of acquisition-related costs primarily relating to the proposed acquisition of IAA, and the share-based continuing employment costs for the acquisitions of Rouse and SmartEquip.

of acquisition-related costs primarily relating to the proposed acquisition of IAA, and the share-based continuing employment costs for the acquisitions of Rouse and SmartEquip. $8.2 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse. $0.9 million loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a $1.3 million non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the Bolton property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the $169.0 million gain on the Bolton property in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by $0.3 million gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter.

loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the gain on the property in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter. $0.2 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs relating to retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our information technology team during the year.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2022

$8.8 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $2.0 million of acquisition-related costs primarily relating to the share-based continuing employment costs for the acquisitions of Rouse and SmartEquip.

of acquisition-related costs primarily relating to the share-based continuing employment costs for the acquisitions of Rouse and SmartEquip. $8.2 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse. $0.9 million loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a $1.3 million non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the Bolton property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the $169.0 million gain on the Bolton property in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by $0.3 million gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter.

loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the gain on the property in the first quarter of 2022, partially offset by gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter. $1.5 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs, which include $1.1 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.3 million of severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our information technology team during the first quarter of 2022 driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, and $0.1 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2022

$13.6 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $3.4 million of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse.

of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse. $8.4 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse. $1.2 million loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a $1.3 million non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the Bolton property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the $169.0 million gain on the Bolton property in the first quarter of 2022, and $0.1 million gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter.

loss on disposition of property, plant and equipment and related costs includes a non-cash cost in the quarter relating to the adjustment made to recognize the property sale proceeds at fair value when calculating the gain on the property in the first quarter of 2022, and gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment in the quarter. $9.7 million loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes and certain related interest expense includes (a) $4.8 million of loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes due to a difference between the reacquisition price of the 2021 Notes and the net carrying amount of the extinguished debt (primarily the write off of the unamortized debt issuance costs), (b) $0.7 million of deferred debt issuance costs written off due to the expiry of the undrawn $205.0 million DDTL Facility in the quarter, and (c) non-recurring interest expense of $4.2 million incurred in the quarter relating to the 2021 Notes, which were redeemed as a result of the discontinued Euro Auctions acquisition in April 2022.

loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes and certain related interest expense includes (a) of loss on redemption of the 2021 Notes due to a difference between the reacquisition price of the 2021 Notes and the net carrying amount of the extinguished debt (primarily the write off of the unamortized debt issuance costs), (b) of deferred debt issuance costs written off due to the expiry of the undrawn DDTL Facility in the quarter, and (c) non-recurring interest expense of $4.2 million incurred in the quarter relating to the 2021 Notes, which were redeemed as a result of the discontinued Euro Auctions acquisition in April 2022. $1.1 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs, which include $0.6 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.3 million of severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our information technology team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, and $0.2 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2022

$5.4 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $8.5 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse. $169.8 million gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment of which $169.1 million related to the sale of a property located in Bolton, Ontario .

gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment of which related to the sale of a property located in . $9.6 million of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse.

of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse. $1.3 million gain due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.

gain due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions. $2.3 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs, which include $0.9 million related to severance and retention costs in connection with the restructuring of our information technology team driven by our strategy to build a new digital technology platform, $0.5 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.4 million of SOX remediation costs, and $0.6 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusting items for the year ended December 31, 2021 were:

Recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021

$6.2 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $7.9 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet, SmartEquip, and Rouse. $14.0 million of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse.

of acquisition-related costs related to the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions and the completed acquisitions of SmartEquip and Rouse. $0.1 million gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment.

gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment. $1.3 million loss due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.

loss due to the change in fair value of derivatives to manage our exposure to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on the purchase consideration for the proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions. $2.6 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs, which include $1.4 million of terminated and ongoing transaction and legal costs relating to mergers and acquisition activity, $0.7 million of SOX remediation costs relating to efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, and $0.5 million of advisory costs relating to a cybersecurity incident detected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the third quarter of 2021

$5.6 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $6.6 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse. $10.3 million of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, and SmartEquip and proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions.

of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisitions of Rouse, and SmartEquip and proposed acquisition of Euro Auctions. $1.1 million gain recognized on the sale of a property in Denver, Colorado .

gain recognized on the sale of a property in . $0.7 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to the third quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the second quarter of 2021

$7.5 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $6.8 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse. $3.0 million of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.

of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse. $0.2 million gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment.

gain recognized on the disposition of property, plant and equipment. $0.2 million of non-recurring advisory, legal and restructuring costs related to SOX remediation costs relating to efforts to remediate the material weaknesses identified in 2020, which has been retrospectively applied to the second quarter of 2021.

Recognized in the first quarter of 2021

$3.8 million share based payments expense.

share based payments expense. $6.6 million amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse.

amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily from the acquisitions of Iron Planet and Rouse. $2.9 million of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Rouse.

