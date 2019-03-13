Ritchie Bros. sees record attendance for US$56+ million auction in Fort Worth, TX

Mar. 12 - 13 auction attracts close to 7,200 bidders from 63 countries—new Fort Worth site record

FORT WORTH, TX, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' Fort Worth auction site set a new bidder record during its first auction of the year this week, attracting close to 7,200 people to participate in its US$56+ million auction.

More than 4,800 items from 670+ owners were sold in the two-day event (March 12 – 13). Approximately 88 percent of the assets were purchased by U.S. buyers, including 44 percent purchased by buyers from Texas. International buyers from such countries as Mexico, Malaysia, and Australia purchased 12 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 64 percent of the assets.

"We are pleased with our Fort Worth auction this week, attracting 38 percent more bidders year over year," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Texas continues to be a robust market for Ritchie Bros., where consignors and buyers look to us as a destination of choice to help manage their fleets, whether through our live onsite auctions in Fort Worth and Houston or our online solutions through IronPlanet and Marketplace-E."

Mr. Black continues, "In fact, we have an IronPlanet online auction this week with more than 130 items from Texas sellers. Our next onsite auctions in Texas will be in April (Houston) and May (Fort Worth)."

Equipment highlights in the Fort Worth auction included 440+ truck tractors, 190+ aerial work platforms, 150+ excavators, 95+ loader backhoes, 90+ skid steers, 65+ flatbed trucks, 50+ wheel loaders, 45+ telehandlers, 40+ dump trucks, 30+ dozers, 25 motor graders, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific sales highlights:

Two 2011 Caterpillar 725 5,000-gallon 6x6 water wagons sold for a combined US$300,000

A 2011 Caterpillar 980K wheel loader sold for US$237,500

wheel loader sold for A 2008 Grove TMS900E 90-ton 8x4x4 hydraulic truck crane sold for US$195,000

A 2013 Hagie STS10 90-ft 4x4 sprayer sold for US$160,000

A 2013 Peterbilt 367 10x6x4 w/ QMC 70100R 25-ton boom truck sold for US$135,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TX (March 2019)

Total gross transactional value – US$56+ million

US$56+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$35+ million (64 percent)

US$35+ million (64 percent) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – close to 7,200

close to 7,200 Registered online bidders – 5,600+

5,600+ Total lots sold – 4,800+

4,800+ Number of sellers – 670+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 55,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale through its various marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

