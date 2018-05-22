Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction

More than 1,725 people from 88 countries registered for the two-day unreserved auction held on May 17 – 18, 2018, including 1,200+ online bidders. Approximately 86 percent of the equipment was purchased by out-of-country buyers from as far away as Vietnam, Australia, and the United States of America. Online buyers purchased 45 percent (€15+ million or US$18+ million) of the equipment available in the auction.

"We had an exceptional selection of equipment in last week's Moerdijk auction—one of the best lineups of gear we've had in years at this site—attracting bidders from nearly every corner of the world," said Jeroen Rijk, Managing Director Europe, Ritchie Bros. "As a result of the quality of the equipment on offer and our ability to reach the right buyers, we saw strong selling prices across most equipment categories, with particularly active bidding, both onsite and online, for the low-hour items available in the auction."

In total, more than 2,725 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction for 285+ owners. Highlights included 180+ excavators, 60+ wheel loaders, 20+ bulldozers, 105+ compactors, 10+ motor graders, 40+ telehandlers, and much more. Bidders were particularly drawn to the large selection of Caterpillar equipment available, which included 966H wheel loaders; D6T, D7E, and D8T dozers, 320EL and 349D2L ME excavators, 140M motor graders and more.

Specific sales highlights:

Four 2015 Caterpillar D8T dozers sold for a combined €1,357,500

Four Caterpillar 349D2L ME excavators sold for a combined €795,000

Two 2015 Caterpillar D7E dozers sold for a combined €480,000

An unused Grove RT650E 50-ton 4x4x4 rough terrain crane sold for €200,000

A 2007 Fintec 1080 crawler cone crusher sold for €150,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: MOERDIJK, THE NETHERLANDS (May 2018)

Total gross transactional value – €35+ million (US$41+ million)

€35+ million (US$41+ million) Amount sold to online bidders – €15+ million (US$18+ million)

€15+ million (US$18+ million) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 1,725+

1,725+ Registered online bidders – 1,200+

1,200+ Total lots sold – 2,725+

2,725+ Number of sellers – 285+

Ritchie Bros. will hold its next auction in Moerdijk this July and has dozens of other live auctions and IronPlanet online events in the coming months. Visit rbauction.com and IronPlanet.com for a complete list of available equipment.

About Ritchie Bros.:

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplacee, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers , and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and video for embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ritchie-bros-sells-35-million-of-equipment-in-moerdijk-nld-auction-300652521.html

SOURCE Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Related Links

www.rbauction.com

