Ritchie Bros. sells CA$95+ million of equipment in Edmonton June auction

The June 12 – 14, 2018 auction attracted more than 9,550 people from 50+ countries, including 7,000+ online bidders. Approximately 90 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to Canadian buyers, with buyers from Alberta purchasing 59 percent, while international buyers from countries such as the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the Netherlands purchased 10 percent of the equipment. Approximately 67 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to online buyers.

"Over the last three sales in Edmonton we have seen increased volumes of equipment trading hands at our auctions—compared to last year—as local contractors anticipate increased work in summer and fall," said Trent Vandenberghe, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We saw strong results for heavy construction equipment this week, with active bidding from onsite and online bidders from around the world. We also had a unique consignment of recreational vehicles showcasing our ability to sell more than just truck tractors and bulldozers. We sold 65 unused boats and a number of RVs for a local dealer who was retiring, and we attracted a ton of new bidders as a result."

Ritchie Bros. sold equipment for 1,100+ owners in the Edmonton auction, including a complete retirement dispersal for C.L.L. Holdings Ltd., a Lloydminster-based company that provides fresh water delivery, potable water hauling and lease water removal for industrial, commercial and residential projects throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan.

"Ritchie Bros. is so well organized, they get great results and their personnel are top notch—whether you're working with a salesperson, the registration team, or yard personnel, it doesn't matter who you talk to, everyone is great to work with," said Leonard Conlon, President & Owner of C.L.L. Holdings Ltd. "There was a great crowd at the auction this week and I got excellent results for my equipment, which certainly helps with my retirement."

Equipment sales highlights included:

10 John Deere 470G LC VG hydraulic excavators sold for a combined CA$1,947,500

Five John Deere 400D Series II articulated dump trucks sold for a combined CA$990,000

Two 2013 Caterpillar 627H motor scrapers sold for a combined CA$980,000

A 2017 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozer sold for CA$505,000

A 2014 Mack MRU613 T/A T/A w/ Putzmeister 42 concrete pump truck sold for CA$500,000

A 2006 Terex Cedarapids MVP280 portable cone crushing plant sold for CA$280,000

A 2015 John Deere S670 combine sold for CA$245,000

A 2013 John Deere 844K Series II wheel loader sold for CA$200,000

Auction quick facts: Edmonton, AB (June 2018)

Gross transactional value – CA$95+ million (US$72+ million)

CA$95+ million (US$72+ million) Amount sold to online bidders – CA$64+ million (US$48+ million)

CA$64+ million (US$48+ million) Total registered bidders (onsite and online) – 9,550+

9,550+ Online registered bidders – 7,000+

7,000+ Number of lots sold – 7,250+

7,250+ Number of sellers – 1,100+

