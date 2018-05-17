Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction

More than 4,750 people from 59 countries registered to bid in the May 15 - 16, 2018 event, including 3,450+ people registering to bid online. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 87 percent of the equipment, including 49 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Mexico, Thailand, and New Zealand purchased 13 percent of the equipment. Online buyers purchased 54 percent of the assets.

"We had a great turnout this week—with attendance up approximately 12 percent year over year—resulting in strong pricing across most equipment categories," said Dolan Aucoin, Sales Director, Ritchie Bros. "Speaking with contractors at the auction, many of them have a nice backlog of projects which is keeping demand high at our auctions. We also saw solid pricing on the transportation gear and oilfield-related equipment featured in the auction."

"We would like to thank all our buyers and sellers in Fort Worth this week; and encourage equipment buyers to check out the more than 1,000 items being sold online through IronPlanet.com tomorrow."

In total, Ritchie Bros. sold 3,750+ items for 565+ owners in Fort Worth this week. Highlights included 300+ truck tractors, 120+ excavators, 95+ skid steers, 55+ loader backhoes, 50+ compactors, 40+ wheel loaders, 35 dozers, as well as cranes, oil and gas-related equipment and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific sales highlights:

A 2007 Kobelco CK2500 II 250-ton crawler crane sold for US$760,000

Three Caterpillar 140M2 VHP Plus motor graders sold for a combined US$392,500

Two Komatsu D155AX-7 dozers sold for a combined US$385,000

A 2011 Caterpillar D8T dozer sold for US$250,000

A 2011 Peterbilt 367 w/ Manitex 5096S 50-ton boom truck sold for US$180,000

A 2013 Kobelco SK350-9 hydraulic excavator sold for US$132,500

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: FORT WORTH, TEXAS (May 2018)

Total gross transactional value – US$44+ million

US$44+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$24+ million (54 percent)

US$24+ million (54 percent) Total registered bidders (in person and online) – 4,750+

4,750+ Registered online bidders – 3,450+

3,450+ Total lots sold – 3,750+

3,750+ Number of sellers – 565+

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 40,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale in its upcoming onsite unreserved auctions, IronPlanet weekly online auctions, Marketplace-E and its other marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

