Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Houston, TX

More than 4,150 people from 55 countries registered to bid in the auction (June 19 – 20), including 2,800+ online bidders who purchased 63 percent (US$28+ million) of the equipment. U.S. buyers purchased 87 percent of the equipment, including 43 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Argentina, China, and the United Arab Emirates purchased 13 percent of the equipment.

"We had a great selection of assets from a record 595 sellers in this auction," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We saw strong results for the large number of late-model construction items in the auction, and transportation assets, which sold on Day Two, continue to bring solid prices in 2018. This auction also had a great lineup of cranes and aerial equipment that achieved strong prices as well."

Equipment selection in the auction included 260+ truck tractors, 300+ trailers, 210+ aerial work platforms, 170+ excavators, 95 skid steers, 45+ dozers, 45 loaders, 45+ dump trucks, 45+ flatbed trucks, 40+ compactors, 35+ cranes, and much more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Specific equipment highlights:

Three 2012 Grove RT765E2 65-ton 4x4x4 rough terrain cranes sold for a combined US$795,000

Five Caterpillar D6N LGP dozers sold for a combined US$742,500

A 2000 Link-Belt LS248H II 200-ton crawler crane sold for US$345,000

A 2006 Liebherr LTM1070-4.1 80-ton all terrain crane sold for US$290,000

A 2016 Komatsu PC490 LC11 hydraulic excavator sold for US$167,500

A 2013 Kawasaki 95Z7 wheel loader sold for US$147,500

Auction quick facts: Houston, TX (June 2018)

Gross transactional value – US$44+ million

US$44+ million Amount sold to online bidders – US$28+ million

US$28+ million Total registered bidders (onsite and online) – 4,150+

4,150+ Online registered bidders – 2,800+

2,800+ Number of lots sold – 4,300+

4,300+ Number of sellers – 595

Ritchie Bros. currently has more than 40,000 equipment items, trucks, and other assets listed for sale in its upcoming onsite unreserved auctions, IronPlanet weekly online auctions and Marketplace-E. For those looking to sell, we are now accepting consignments for our next Houston auction in August, and are always accepting consignments for our IronPlanet online marketplaces. For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com, ironplanet.com, and ironplanet.com/marketplace-e.

