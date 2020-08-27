Ritchie Bros. sells US$57+ million of equipment in Houston, TX; breaks site bidder record

11,100+ people from 60+ countries participated in the two-day, online-only auction

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - This week in Houston, TX, Ritchie Bros. sold more than 5,300 equipment items and trucks for US$57+ million, setting new site records for total gross transactional value for an August auction and total number of registered bidders.

The August 25 – 26 Houston auction, which was conducted with online-bidding only, attracted 11,100+ registered bidders from more than 60 countries. U.S. buyers purchased approximately 90 percent of the equipment, including 40 percent purchased by Texas buyers, while international buyers from such countries as Argentina, France, and Saudi Arabia purchased 10 percent of the equipment.

"We had a great two days down here in Houston, and were very fortunate that the approaching Hurricane Laura didn't affect our operation in any way," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We had a record turnout of online bidders and consignors were very happy with the enthusiastic bidder participation and results. We had a nice mix of construction gear, material handling equipment, cranes, oilfield-related assets and a huge number of trucks, so there was really something for everyone at this auction. And that, together with the volume of bidders, resulted in strong pricing across the board."

Equipment highlights in the Houston auction included 380+ truck tractors, 425+ trailers, 150+ boom & scissor lifts, 140+ excavators, 45+ wheel loaders 45+ dozers, and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: HOUSTON, TX (August 2020)

Total gross transactional value – US$57+ million *new August auction site record

11,100+ *new site record Total lots sold – 5,300+

5,300+ Total number of sellers – 680+

"Thank you to all our consignors for trusting us to deliver results for your assets," added Mr. McVicker. "For any companies looking to sell assets, we have solutions to meet every customer need, including onsite auctions, weekly online auctions, oil & gas specific events through Kruse Energy, and our Marketplace-E reserved solution."

For a complete list of upcoming auctions and equipment available, visit rbauction.com and ironplanet.com.

